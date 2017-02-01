Alleged LG G6 prototype shows smaller bezels, USB-C

LG is preparing to unveil its new flagship phone, the LG G6, at MWC at the end of this month, and we've already had a glimpse at the phone in a couple of images that claimed to show the G6 from various angles.

Now, a few new photos have emerged (via DroidLife) which seem to show a test model of the G6, complete with the reduced bezel design which is expected to be a popular choice among smartphone makers this year.

The phone in the photos is not the finished product, and it is yet to be verified as genuine, so take the following with a pinch of salt.

But, if the photos are legit, they seem to reveal a metal exterior for the phone, with chamfered edges around the entire device.

We know LG is set to debut a 5.7-inch display on the G6, and the screen on the handset in the pictures certainly takes up more of the front than previous entries in the LG range.

Round the back, the material is unlikely to be the final material used on the finished product, and will likely be covered with some sort of backplate.

But it does seem to back up claims that LG will not be providing a removable battery this time around, having scrapped the modular design it introduced on the G5.

You can also see the dual-camera setup on the rear, returning from the past couple of LG flagships, below which is the rear fingerprint reader.

Another photo reveals the bottom of the device which features a USB Type-C port with a single speaker, and the report claims there will be a top-mounted headphone jack.

The LG G6 is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2017, which gets underway on February 26, with a March release tipped.

LG is thought to have been forced to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or 821, as Samsung has reportedly struck some sort of deal with Qualcomm for Snapdragon 835 exclusivity until the Galaxy S8 launch.

At this point, however, little has been confirmed, so stay tuned for our MWC coverage to find out all the details as they become available.

Let us know what you think of the photos in the comments.