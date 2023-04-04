Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Five key differences

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is the latest top-end flagship from Motorola boasting key specs including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, triple high-res camera system, 125W fast charging and more – but how does it compare to the similarly-priced OnePlus 11?

We break down 5 key differences between the new Motorola Edge 40 Pro and the OnePlus 11 that might sway your vote one way or the other, from differences in charging modes to unique video offerings.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has unique video modes

Both the OnePlus 11 and Motorola Edge 40 Pro have the standard video features including the ability to shoot at high resolutions like 8K and 4K, along with features like slow-mo and time-lapse, but the new Edge 40 Pro takes things a step further using the phone’s built-in AI.

That includes Video Night Vision that, as the name suggests, improves the amount of light captured when recording in low-light environments. Motorola also says it boasts improved clarity and more accurate colour than shooting in a standard video mode.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro camera setup

There’s also the Horizon Lock Stabilisation. It’s a similar concept to many action cam modes seen on other smartphones, but with the ability to keep the shot stabilised and locked onto the horizon even if the phone rotates a full 360 degrees. It’ll be a boon for extreme sports like mountain biking or skiing, for sure.

Video Portrait is another new mode that the influencers in particular will appreciate, offering that same digital bokeh effect in the photo-based Portrait mode when shooting video.

The OnePlus 11 has more RAM

When it comes to general performance, the OnePlus 11 and Motorola Edge 40 Pro are fairly evenly matched with both using Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. That means you should expect flagship-level performance from both regardless of whether you’re simply scrolling through Twitter or playing high-end AAA games like Call of Duty Mobile or Genshin Impact.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, there is a notable difference in the RAM on offer, with the OnePlus 11 offering up to a whopping 16GB of RAM compared to the (still ample) 12GB of RAM on offer from the Edge 40 Pro. This shouldn’t make much of a difference in day-to-day use, but if you’re really pushing the phone to its limits, the OnePlus 11 should serve you marginally better.

That’s backed up by benchmark testing too, with the OnePlus 11 scoring an impressive 4856 in Geekbench 5’s multi-core test, while achieving 50fps in GFXBench’s top-end Aztec Ruins (high) graphical test. It’ll be interesting to see how the Motorola Edge 40 Pro compares once we put it through its paces.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has faster charging

When it comes to charging, neither smartphone should be classed as particularly slow, but Motorola’s Edge 40 Pro does have the upper hand.

The OnePlus 11 comes with rapid 100W charging support which we found to provide a full 100% charge of its 5,000mAh battery in 28 minutes in testing. That’s pretty damn fast, but Motorola has taken things to the next level with 125W wired charging.

While we’re yet to benchmark just how quickly the Edge 40 Pro charges, Motorola claims that just six minutes of charging is enough to deliver “power for the day” while a full charge of the (slightly smaller) 4600mAh battery takes just 23 minutes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Either way, you’ll be getting a phone that’ll go from flat to full in under 30 minutes, which negates the need to charge your phone all night long every night and will thus also improve your overall battery health. It’s the little things, right?

Oh, and it’s worth noting that, unlike the likes of Samsung and Apple, both smartphones come with compatible fast-charging plugs in the box, so you don’t need to fork out any extra for the ultimate charging experience.

Motorola’s ReadyFor offers superior PC connectivity

If there’s one area where Motorola not only beats OnePlus but practically any other Android smartphone on the market, it’s PC compatibility. Motorola’s ReadyFor system has been around for a few years, initially offering a mobile-powered desktop mode when connected to a display to provide akin to something like Windows 10 that you could run your smartphone apps on.

While that’s handy enough, it’s the more recent update that truly makes ReadyFor stand out from the crowd. With the release of the Edge 30 Ultra and Neo in late 2022, Motorola released new functionality for Windows-based laptops, and that same functionality is also available on the Edge 40 Pro.

Essentially, it allows you to connect your Edge 40 Pro to your Windows-based laptop and not only receive mobile notifications on your laptop but actually reply to incoming messages and WhatsApps, open Android apps from your smartphone on your laptop and even use the phone’s camera as a high-quality webcam for video calling.

If you’re a Windows user, the ReadyFor system really is a huge benefit.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The OnePlus 11 is cheaper

While the Motorola Edge 40 Pro has the edge (pun intended) on the OnePlus 11 in a few key areas, the OnePlus smartphone is the cheaper of the two starting at just £729 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the top-end 16GB/256GB model will set you back the same £799 as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.