This is why you need a Denon AV Receiver in your home

(Sponsored) Even though we spend most of our time jumping between our phones and our laptops, the living room TV will always be the go-to option when it comes to putting the working day behind you.

Of course, home entertainment set-ups aren’t quite as straightforward as they used to be – you may have a streaming device linked to your TV, as well as several games consoles and a soundbar, and that’s before mentioning any extra pieces of tech like a high-end speaker system for any audiophiles out there. To stay on top of it all, there’s only one solution: a Denon AV Receiver.

With over a century of experience in the audio visual industry, Denon has been able to redefine what’s possible from a home entertainment set-up, and the latest Denon AV Receivers are the culmination of all that expertise.

At its core, a Denon AV Receiver acts as a pass-through, taking in the data from all of your nearby devices and outputting it to your TV. This might sound simple enough on paper, but what most consumers aren’t aware of is that without a dedicated receiver, the quality of what you see onscreen can be degraded without you even realising. This means that even if you’ve shelled out for an expensive television, you won’t be getting the best experience possible from your set unless you have an AV receiver installed.

For instance, the Denon AV Receiver’s colour rendering is unparalleled, which can lead to improved contrast and no loss of detail for a greatly enhanced image overall. You don’t even have to pick and choose which devices get the lossless treatment for the fact that you can get up to seven HDMI slots on Denon AV Receivers, making sure that no part of your entertainment ecosystem is left in the dark.

That also extends to any surround sound speakers you have in your living room. A Denon AV Receiver will improve the clarity and impact of the sound for all your sources, and can also add height to the layering of the sound, making you feel as if you’re truly being enveloped by 3D audio on all sides, and not just from what’s in front and behind you.

All of this amounts to a true recreation of the cinematic experience at home, after which you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. Not only will new content be at its best, but you’ll see the change immediately when diving back into your favourite films and TV shows, to the point where they’ll feel brand new.

In spite of the high-end experience a Denon AV Receiver can offer, the device itself couldn’t be any easier to set up. When you first plug in the Denon AV Receiver, you’ll be greeted with the Denon Setup Assistant on your TV which uses easy to understand diagrams and step-by-step instructions so that you can set up your receiver in no time and get straight to reaping all the benefits.

You won’t even have to worry about the Denon AV Receiver becoming obsolete as you upgrade your TV or any other bits of tech down the line thanks to Denon’s incredible future-proofing. Denon AV Receivers can already work with 8K TVs, and can upscale 4K content with ease, so if you do make the upgrade to a higher resolution set then you’ll be ready to hit the ground running.

The Denon AV Receiver isn’t limited to just wired connections either, as it can connect to your phone wirelessly for streaming music from the likes of Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and more. Thanks to Denon’s HEOS wireless technology, you can also use a Denon AV Receiver to control any other Denon products around your home, helping to sync up your music as you move from room to room so you never miss out on the beat.

Depending on the size of your home entertainment set-up, Denon has several options available to suit your needs. For instance, smaller spaces will do well with the Denon AVR-X1700H while most decent sized living rooms are perfectly matched for the Denon AVR-X2800H. For larger rooms that require more power to suit a wider speaker array, there’s the AVC-X3800H and AVC-X4800H. For those of you who really want a no holds barred, full blown home cinema set up, the Denon AVC-A1H is easily the go-to pick.

If you’re ready to take the plunge to the next level of home entertainment then you can buy your very own Denon AV Receiver on Denon’s official website right now.