Never lose power again with the Growatt INFINITY 1300

(Sponsored) Whether you’re looking to camp out under the stars, take the family away for a campervan holiday or even break away from the city to work on your next project with the great outdoors around you, it’s essential to have the right battery to hand that can keep up with your needs. For almost any scenario, the Growatt INFINITY 1300 has you covered.

For starters, Growatt has spent the last 12 years getting to know the needs of its customers and, in accordance with the company’s unrivalled expertise, has gone from strength to strength in developing some of the best portable power stations and smart energy storage solutions on the market, not to mention the fact that it was one of the first suppliers of the residential PV inverter. The Growatt INFINITY 1300 is the culmination of that experience – going beyond the competition to not only keep all of your favourite devices powered, but also change how you use them when going off the grid.

The INFINITY 1300 can be paired with up to 800w solar panels that allows the portable power station to fully charge its 1382Wh battery in just two and a half hours. This means that if you find yourself in a pinch where a wired charging option just isn’t available then you don’t have to fret – the Growatt INFINITY 1300 has everything it needs to keep you topped up.

Of course, if the sun goes in then you still have other methods of powering your INFINITY 1300, and at faster speeds too. For example, with a wall socket nearby, you can fully charge the device in just 1.8-hours, but if you’re in a hurry then you can still get almost 80% of a full battery in just an hour’s charge. You don’t have to lug around any heavy power adapters either as the INFINITY 1300 is optimised to use a simple direct cable, much like the one you’d use to power your smartphone.

Speaking of smartphones, you won’t have to pick and choose which devices to leave at home during your next trip – the INFINITY 1300 can power them all with the ability to charge a whopping 14 devices at once. This means that between your phone, tablet, e-reader, laptop, smartwatch and Bluetooth speaker – you can bring them all and get rid of any sense of tech FOMO when exploring the natural world.

Even if you don’t have an upcoming trip on the horizon, there are plenty of benefits to using the INFINITY 1300 at home, particularly in the event of a power cut. As unpleasant as these situations can be, we’ve all been there – you’ll be in the middle of watching TV, cooking dinner or reading a book and suddenly, the power goes out.

Whenever this happens, there’s an invisible timer as to how long the food in your fridge freezer can stay fresh for before it needs to be thrown out. If you have the Growatt INFINITY 1300 however, you can ensure that essential devices that need an uninterrupted source of power, like your fridge or a CPAP machine to help you sleep, can keep on going without issue.

In these moments, you can even add several accessories to the INFINITY 1300 to help it charge and power your devices even more efficiently. For example, you can hook up multiple external solar charging panels to keep that uninterrupted flow of power going when you’re off the grid, which is perfect if you like to bring power-hungry devices with you on the road.

As if all that wasn’t enough of a reason to bring the Growatt INFINITY 1300 with you on your next trip, the device also benefits from using a LiFePO4 battery which can keep on chugging for up to 10-years – a whopping four times longer than traditional NMC powered devices.

You can even use the accompanying myGro app to optimise the power output from the INFINITY 1300 by setting schedules and switching on/off specific ports directly from your phone. Simply put, the INFINITY 1300 reinvents the concept of what a portable power station can do.

If you want to bring your next adventure into the 21st century then you can pick up your very own INFINITY 1300 during Growatt’s presale which will run from June 12th to June 25th. Just be sure to nab your order while stock is still available.

