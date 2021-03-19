Looking for the coolest laptop around? Then you should grab a Galaxy Book (Sponsored)

Looking for a super swish new laptop that’ll turn heads while also delivering on performance and key things like portability and battery life, but not sure which to get?

Well you’re in luck, as Samsung’s new Galaxy Book is here and ready to solve your problems. Here’s why.

Style and substance

The Galaxy Book is Samsung’s premium laptop and as a result it comes with all the trimmings you’ll need for work and play.

Topping things off, the Galaxy Book S has a super lightweight premium design that’s ideal for any tech aficionado. It’s built of uber premium metal which feels about as luxurious and well built as a laptop can get. Whether you go for the Mercury Grey or Earthy Gold colour option make no mistake, this laptop is outright eye candy. Even more amazingly, despite its premium metal build, the Galaxy Book S weighs an astonishingly light 961 grams, making it great for home, or on the go, use.

Samsung has also managed to load the laptop with some pretty solid hardware, despite it’s dinky dimensions and light weight. It’s powered by a super fast, but efficient Intel® Core™ i5 processor with Hybrid Technology. To non-techies, this is one of the best laptop chips around offering solid performance that won’t kill the laptops battery.

This means you’ll be able to do everything from office work, to lightweight photo editing and streaming on the Galaxy Book S for at least a day before having to reach for the charger – which is handled by a generic USB C connection, meaning you won’t have to go digging around for a proprietary cable each time you need to top up the battery.

Photographers will also be pleased to know it has a microSD reader alongside its twin USB C ports, making it quick and easy to transfer photos onto the device without having to reach for a dongle.

The 13.3-inch touch display is also one of the best you’ll find, featuring a super sharp FHD resolution and wonderfully punch and dynamic colours, making it a joy to watch movies and TV on.

All-in-all you’re not going to find a better laptop for work and play than the Galaxy Book S.

There’s plenty of great deals to be had

But, all these premium features mean the Galaxy Book S costs an arm and a leg right? Wrong, there are actually a wealth of great deals on the laptop that also make it a great value for money purchase.

Jump on over to Currys and you can currently grab the Galaxy Book S and select other Galaxy Books with a free pair of Y500 AKG headphones. This is a great deal as the Y500 are a top notch set of on-ear wireless headphones from one of THE biggest players in audio that’d normally set you back £150. You can check out all of Curry’s stellar Galaxy Book deals here.