How well does the Vorwerk Kobold VB100 vacuum carpets and hard floors?

To test carpet performance, I used a combination of carpet freshening powder and flour, sprinkling the dust next to skirting board. The vacuum cleaner was then put into medium power mode with the brush set to turbo, and I performed a single sweep through the dust.

Examining the before and after shots, you can see that the VB100 made a perfect pick-up of the spill, cleaning up all traces of the dust, showing that this cordless model can keep up with the best.

Carpet test: Dirty carpet (left) vs Clean carpet (right) – move slider to compare



Switching to hard floors, I spilt some rice on the floor, giving the VB100 some larger particles to deal with. The trick with a good vacuum cleaner is the ability to pick up these particles without pushing them around or requiring you to awkwardly pick up the vacuum and place the head over the mess.

Again, the results were impressive. I set the cleaner to medium and left the EBB100 brush in normal mode. Sweeping through the rice, the VB100 left a clear path through the mess without pushing any of the grains of rice out of the way. A couple more sweeps over the floor picked up the mess with no problem.

Hard floor test: Dirty carpet (left) vs Clean carpet (right) – move slider to compare



How well does the Vorwerk Kobold VB100 clean stairs?

Stair performance is tricky, because the EBB100 brush is a little wide to find on my stair treads comfortably. Instead, I had to use the two-in-one nozzle to get on the stairs. While the suction power is certainly capable of cleaning the stairs, the main problem is that the VB100 has to be held awkwardly to get there. The long body isn’t particularly easy to handle, and I needed quite a few sweeps to pick up the dirt.

How well does the Vorwerk Kobold VB100 cope with pet hair?

Thanks to three cats in the house, the VB100 had lots of pet hair to deal with. It particularly accumulates in the stair treads where the cats choose to sit and sleep. There’s no small motorised brush, so I used the 2-in-1 nozzle, which managed to pull out the majority of the hair with some ease.

For standard carpet or rugs, the EBB100 and its motorised brush will be capable of pulling out pet hair and cleaning up the mess.

Carpet test: Dirty carpet (left) vs Clean carpet (right) – move slider to compare



