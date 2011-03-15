Technika LCD 32-270 Review

Last time TrustedReviews popped down to our local Tesco for a lunchtime Ginsters, we were momentarily distracted from our Pepper Steak mission by a large display of TVs sitting at the end of the store’s electronics section. Pausing for a moment to clock the Technika branding on these sets, it occurred to us that we hadn’t tested a Technika TV for ages. Not since the LCD 32-209 back in February 2009, in fact. Which seemed like a bit of an oversight, given how many people have probably been seduced by Tesco’s aggressive pricing into popping a Technika TV into their trolleys along with their weekly family shop.





So let’s put this oversight right today by checking out the latest 32in TV in Tesco’s Technika range, the LCD 32-270.



This extremely affordable £279 TV makes a decent first impression, by not being as pig-ugly as most of its cheap-as-chips peers. Don’t get us wrong; as you can see from the pictures here, it’s not going to win any beauty pageants. But its finish is pleasingly glossy, and it’s surprisingly solidly built to boot.



Connections, too, marginally exceed expectations. There are only two HDMIs, which is par for the budget course, but the 32-270 also manages both a VGA PC port and a USB input, neither of which can ever be taken for granted at the sub-£300 level of the market. The D-Sub port is particularly handy, since being able to double this TV up as a computer monitor makes its price look even better value.





The USB’s capabilities go further than anticipated too, taking in movie and music file formats as well as the more predictable JPEG photos. Good stuff.



For the record, other connections include a pair of RCA audio inputs, an S-Video input (not seen one of those for a while!), a coaxial digital audio output, and a single RGB Scart.



Scanning the LCD 32-270’s claimed performance specifications is a slightly worrying exercise, though. Particularly unspectacular is a quoted contrast ratio of just 3,000:1, vs the many tens of thousands to one – or more – we’re now routinely seeing from even some budget LCD TVs.