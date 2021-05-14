We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

Trusted Reviews Recommended

The smart way to keep an eye on your cat’s health, the Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect monitors your pet’s drinking habits.

Pros

  • Accurately monitors your cat’s water intake
  • Easy to set up
  • Makes it easy to monitor

Cons

  • No automatic warning notifications

Availability

  • UKRRP: £90
  • USARRP: $
  • EuropeRRP: €
  • CanadaRRP: CA$
  • AustraliaRRP: AU$

Key Features

  • CommunicationYou’ll need a hub, which connects to your router, through which the Felaqua connects via a low-power wireless transmission.

Cats can be difficult to monitor, since they tend to hide health problems from their owners. As such, you need to be on the lookout for clues that may help you to determine the state of their health. One factor that could signal an issue is how much a cat drinks per day. Only few owners are aware of how much water their cats consume – which is where the Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect comes in.

By reading your cat’s microchip, this smart water bowl lets you monitor how much your pet is drinking per day, plus the times they drink, so you can spot any changes they could signal your cat requires assessment by a professional vet.

Easy to set up, and providing clean water on demand, the Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect can provide great insight into your cat’s health and wellbeing.

  • Tops up automatically from the reservoir
  • Works with the same hub as the other Sure products
  • Monitors how much water each cat drinks

Cats like access to fresh water, so the Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect has been designed to provide it automatically. Slightly wider and deeper than a regular bowl (266 x 283 x 283mm), the Felaqua has a raised platform that accepts a small saucer.

Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect

On top, there’s a removable 1-litre reservoir with a screw lid. When you place this top-down on the feeder, it opens the valve and fills the bowl. As your cat drinks, the saucer tops up automatically, delivering fresh water.

Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect reservoir

This reservoir locks securely into place, although if you have quite a naughty cat (as I have), then it can be knocked over.

There’s a slight gurgling sound as the saucer fills up, but my three cats found it more interesting than scary, and started to drink from it immediately.

Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect water tray

As with Sure Petcare’s other products, the SureFlap Microchip Pet Door Connect and Microchip Pet Feeder Connect, the Felaqua is a smart product that connects through Petcare’s hub, a cute cat-shaped device that plugs into your router via Ethernet.

You can share the same hub for up to 10 devices, so you can cope with a busy household of pets, even if you have multiple feeding bowls, water stations and pet flaps. Make sure you buy the right version: the Felaqua is significantly cheaper if you buy it without the hub.

You need to insert four D batteries (not provided) into the Felaqua, then use the app to pair it to your hub. It’s all pretty quick; I had the system set up pretty quickly.

Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect batteries

If you already have another Sure product and have scanned your cat’s microchips, you can just add them to the Felaqua. If this is your first device, you have to put it into learning mode, and it will scan your cats as they approach for a drink.

Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect app setup

Once working, and your cats assigned, the Felaqua automatically monitors how much each cat drinks, showing you total daily consumption and the average number of visits, as well as a breakdown graph that displays the times and levels that each cat drank.

Tapping a cat displays a graph that indicates roughly how much water is remaining. It isn’t entirely accurate, and you don’t get a notification when the water level is empty or near-empty. However, you can choose to receive notifications when a pet drinks and when the water has been topped up.

Notifications about a cat drinking aren’t particularly useful in most cases; however, if you have a sick cat and want to know if it’s taking water again, it can be a useful tool, so I recommend toggling the option on in those instances.

  • Accurately measures visits to the water bowl
  • Insights from the data are largely manual
  • A useful tool to monitor your cat’s health

With its microchip reader around the door, the Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect is largely very accurate, detecting my three cats the majority of times. There were a few instances when the water bowl would just say something like ‘4ml of water has been removed’, since it hadn’t correctly identified a cat.

Seeing how much each cat drinks per day is handy. If a cat stops drinking or starts increasing how much it drinks, then it’s a sign that there’s an underlying health problem that you may want to get investigated.

There isn’t much insight in the app. For example, it would have been useful to have a learning period where the system works out how many times your cat visits the water bowl and how much it drinks, then it could send automatic warnings if your cat stops drinking or takes on a lot more water.

As it stands, the system is still useful, but you do need to stay on top of the data, and you need to account manually for some changes. For example, if you give your cat dried food on one day, it’s only natural that it will need to drink more water; cats that eat wet food typically drink a lot less. Also, if it’s been raining recently, it may just be that your cat has decided to drink out of a puddle, resulting in fewer visits to the water bowl.

Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect app


Still, the Felaqua provides a means by which you can gauge how much water your cat is consuming. By keeping an eye on the information, you have a great resource that will indicate behaviour that’s out of the ordinary, enabling you to seek help early. And for pets that you know are sick already, it’s a useful tool that can give a vet important information.

Cats drink a lot less fluid than dogs, so it can be difficult to monitor their water consumption, particularly in multi-pet households. The Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect is a great tool for keeping an eye on your pet’s drinking patterns, so you can spot potentially dangerous changes and seek help if needed.

Should you buy it?

If you’ve got a cat (or cats) and want to keep an eye on their health, how much water they drink is a crucial way to monitor them. With this system, you can accurately gauge each pet’s drinking habits, so you can spot when things change for the worse.

For a water bowl, this is an expensive product. It also makes you keep an eye on the data manually. However, some automation – automatic warnings if your cat hasn’t drunk in a set number of days, for example – that could make problems easier to spot doesn’t feature.

Verdict

An extremely useful tool for any cat owner, the Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect accurately monitors how much each cat is drinking and how often they visit the water bowl. Some automated warnings, such as when a cat hasn’t drunk in a few days, would be welcome. Nevertheless, as it stands, having access to your pet’s drinking habits can help you to spot problems early and provide vets with detailed and important information.

Trusted Score

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

FAQs

How many batteries does the Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect take?

It uses four D-type batteries (not included).

Specifications

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Product Discription
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Voice Assistant
Accessories
Networking
Sure Petcare Felaqua Connect
£90
Sure Petcare
Smart cat water bowl
266 x 283 x 283 mm
850 g
B08Y5T4YP6
April 2021
10/05/2021
Felaqua Connect
N/A
N/A
Ethernet (via hub)
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.