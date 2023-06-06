Stihl RMA 248 Cordless Lawn Mower

Verdict

A great choice if you have the space to use it, the Stihl RMA 248 uses two batteries to keep cutting for longer, and it makes for an amiable companion while mowing gardens or allotment paths. It has a good-sized grass box, folds down nicely for storage, and despite its steel construction making it a bit heavy, is the sort of mower that can take on any job, no matter the height of the grass.

Pros Clean cut

Good endurance

Large grass box Cons Charging takes a long time

Not nimble round corners

Quite heavy

Key Features Battery life Takes two AK batteries, offering up to 500m² of grass cutting.

Cutting width Has a 46cm wide blade, making this ideal for larger lawns.

Introduction

Stihl’s orange and white garden tools are instantly recognisable, and the RMA 248 Cordless Lawn Mower is no exception.

It’s powerful and easy to use, and the double-battery configuration means you can keep on mowing for longer than other models.

It’s not for the small garden, but owners of lawns up to 250m2 will appreciate the way it munches through the grass, and folds down nicely for storage.

Design and features

55L grass box

Eco mode

Easy storage

The RMA 248 is a four-wheeled grass-slicing machine, and has similar petrol mower vibes to the Honda HRX476XB, with its motor section standing proud of the steel cutting deck.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The handle runs up to a standard pull-bar and safety button arrangement at the top, and attaches to built-in lugs on the mower body, meaning only two easily removed bolts are required.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These are of the clever dual-threaded variety that makes folding down for storage without completely disassembling the mower so easy, and with the grass box detached the mower can be surprisingly easy to store.

That grass box is a standard solid plastic model that attaches securely to the back of the mower, and will hold 55L of grass before needing to be emptied, a larger capacity than many small mowers. The box has a pop-up flap: when it’s raised, the box has room for more grass; when it’s down, it’s full. It’s a neat visual system that makes it easy to tell when it’s time to empty the box.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Security comes in the form of a chunky, bright red jumper-key that needs to be in place for the mower to work, it’s easily pocketed but harder to lose than smaller keys.

Eco mode is engaged automatically and slows the blades down when it detects you’re cutting shorter grass to save power. Roll over onto something longer, and they speed up to increase the cutting power.

Performance

Dual batteries

46cm cutting width

Powerful cut

Having two batteries means the Stihl can go on mowing for a long time, and the 46cm cutting width means you’ll need fewer passes over an area to get it completely cut.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The mower takes two of Stihl’s AK batteries, with AK30 batteries recommended. This is the same system that Stihl uses in many other cordless products, such as the FSA 60 R Cordless Brushcutter. Installing a pair of batteries gives the lawn mower outstanding endurance – able to cover up to 500m².

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Stihl only sells single battery chargers at the moment. The entry-level AL101 takes 205 minutes per AK30 battery, while the AL301 can do it in 60 minutes. That’s two hours to fully charge both batteries in the best case scenario. It would be good to see Stihl launch a dual battery charger.

Still, once it’s charged up, no grass is going to get in its way. Long, unkempt grass can bind the blade and require you to back up and raise the mower to clear it, but it’s quite possible to cut through taller lawns and weeds – useful if you’ve spared the pollinators in no-mow May. The cutting height can be altered in seven steps between 25 to 75mm, and the cut is a clean one.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? You have a very large lawn: Dual batteries deliver extra endurance. You’ve got a small lawn, or intricate shapes to mow: A smaller more nimble lawn mower may suit you better.

Final Thoughts I very much like the Stihl RMA 248 cordless lawnmower. It feels like an attempt to address the shortcomings of rechargeable mowers, especially those that are used on larger lawns or for longer periods of time. It’s not perfect, but it does an excellent job of keeping the grass short, which is exactly what you want from a mower. I’d like to see a double battery charger made available, as waiting for both batteries to charge in the standard single-bay model can be an interminable task, but otherwise this is an excellent choice for the price. If you’re after something smaller, check out the guide to the best cordless lawn mowers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every lawn mower we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main lawn mower for the review period Used on a variety of grass lengths to see how well the mower cuts Tested to see how easy the mower is to push, turn and store

FAQs Which batteries are compatible with the Stihl RMA 248 Cordless Lawn Mower? This lawn mower can take two AK batteries, of which the AK30 is recommended. What is the cutting width of the Stihl RMA 248 Cordless Lawn Mower? It has a 46cm cutting width.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (normal) Stihl RMA 248 Cordless Lawn Mower 96 dB ›