Verdict

A quality sparkling water maker, the SodaStream E-Terra makes the job easy thanks to its powered automation: one touch of a button is all you need to get perfect results every time. This machine is more expensive than its manual siblings, but the extra cash is worth it for those that drink a lot of sparkling water or flavoured drinks.

Pros One-touch operation

Perfect results every time

Good choice of flavours Cons Expensive

Key Features Sparkling water One-touch operation creates sparkling water in seconds.

Capacity Each bottle takes 1-litre of liquid, although the fill line is actually 840ml.

Introduction

While all SodaStream machines are designed to inject CO2 into water bottles, the SodaStream E-Terra makes the job easier.

With one-touch buttons and automatic powered fizzing, this machine makes it easier and faster to get consistent results every time, although that comes at a cost.

Design and features

Takes Quick Connect Cylinder

Three carbonation buttons

Requires power

As with recent machines, such as the SodaStream Art, the E-Terra runs on the company’s Quick Connect Cylinders.

Rather than screwing into place, these cylinders simply clip into place and lock into position when the handle is pulled down. It’s a neater design than the screw-in design of the old cylinders, and I found it quicker to change over.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Both new and old cylinder types cost the same: £12.99 when you factor in the £10 deposit return for bringing your old cylinder back to the shop. As each cylinder can deliver 60 litres of fizzy water, that works out to around 22p per litre of water. You won’t get cheaper than that in the supermarket and, of course, there are no plastic bottles going to waste.

Rather than a manual handle for adding CO2, the SodaStream E-Terra plugs in and has automated fizzing. The small power cable plugs in underneath the E-Terra, with the cable popping out of the back once it has been clipped into a small channel.

If I kept the E-Terra on the kitchen counter, this setup was fine; when I moved the machine around, I found it quite easy to either knock the cable out of place or trap it when I placed it down. I think that it would be better if the power supply just plugged into the rear of the machine.

Carbonating water is really easy with this machine. With the provided bottle filled to the line, there’s a choice of three carbonation buttons, going from lightly sparkling to full-on fizz. Just tap a button, and the machine automatically injects just the right amount of CO2. That’s good for getting the right results and should mean less CO2 used overall.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A dishwasher-safe 1-litre bottle is provided in the box, and additional bottles are available in 1-litre and 500ml ‘on the go’ sizes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you don’t just want standard water, there’s a big choice of flavours to add. There’s Pepsi (regular, Max, Max Cherry and Max Lime), 7-Up (regular and sugar-free), ginger ale, orange, orange and mango, and diet tonic. Prices are better when you buy a 6-pack, with the branded packs costing £29.95 (£4.99 a bottle).

Each bottle can make up to 9 litres of drink, which works out to 55p per litre. Include the cost of the CO2, and you’re paying around 77p a litre for premium fizzy drinks with the only recycling involving the small plastic bottle of syrup.

SodaStream has reduced its own range of standard syrups (there’s no cream soda anymore, which is a travesty) but has increased its premium range with organic apple, orange, blackcurrant, raspberry and mint, and ginger ale cordials.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These bottles are more expensive than the concentrated syrups (£7.99 for two) and make less drink (around 2.8-litre), but they’re a little fresher tasting.

Performance

Works brilliantly each time

Syrups add variety

I’m a big fan of SodaStream, and the E-Terra makes it easier than ever to make fizzy drinks. With the touch of a button, the machine started to add CO2.

With a manual machine, the instructions suggest pressing the handle down for two seconds, waiting and repeating up to three times; the E-Terra works faster than this, dishing out the same amount of gas each time.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As a result, I found the results more consistent each time, getting the right level of fizz for different tastes and drink types.

That’s particularly important when it comes to using syrups. With the diet tonic, I find that level one or two is good; when making Pepsi Max, I like to go with the full fizz.

I have to praise the quality of the syrups. When using filtered water from a ZeroWater jug, the premium syrups make a drink that’s indistinguishable from supermarket-bought drinks.

Should you buy it? You want perfect sparkling water every time: This machine has a one-touch operation for exact CO2 dispensing. You’re on a tight budget: The manual machines are a chunk cheaper and you can still get good results with them.

Final Thoughts There’s no doubt that the SodaStream E-Terra is brilliant. It’s easier to use and produces more consistent results than the competition. The downside is that it’s more expensive. If you drink a lot of sparkling water or drinks, and have a plug to hand, then it’s worth every penny; if you don’t drink sparkling drinks that often, one of the manual machines may suit you more. Trusted Score

FAQs How does the trade-in scheme work with the SodaStream E-Terra? As with all SodaStream machines, CO2 canisters can be returned in exchange for a £10 deposit refund.