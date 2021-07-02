Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

Small and light, and offering plenty of power, the Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 is a great choice if you need a grab-and-go vacuum cleaner for tackling smaller jobs. Battery life is short at only eight minutes, but the power delivered lets you cover a surprising amount of space in that time.

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Good range of accessories
  • Neat storage and charging stand

Cons

  • Short battery life
  • No replaceable battery

Availability

  • UKunavailable
  • USARRP: $119.99
  • Europeunavailable
  • Canadaunavailable
  • Australiaunavailable

Key Features

  • TypeA small and light handheld vacuum cleaner that packs the full power of a regular cleaner, making it ideal for small, yet tough, spills.
  • Battery lifeLasting just eight minutes, this cleaner is suitable for small jobs only.

Even the most compact of cordless vacuum cleaners can feel like a chore to get out for dealing with minor spills. That’s where the Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 comes in. This modestly sized vacuum cleaner is more like an old-fashioned Dustbuster, built to grab and go.

Excellent suction power, a great stand and a decent range of accessories make this a decent choice, but battery life isn’t long.

  • Extremely small and light
  • Clever charging stand
  • Dust cup is rather energetic when emptying

A long, thin wand (16.5 x 2.5 x 2.4in), the Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 is a genuinely small-scale vacuum cleaner. It’s also exceptionally light at just 0.64kg. At this size and weight, it’s a great grab-and-go cleaner.

Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 unit on its size

Shark hasn’t just delivered a well-designed cleaner; it’s clearly thought about the accessories, too. The included charging dock has space to house both the tools that ship with the cleaner, sparing you from having to find additional storage space.

Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 storage

The vac comes with a multi-surface pet tool, which can also be used to cover a wider area, and a duster crevice tool, which has a fold-down brush for soft dusting. Given the size of the vacuum and the market for which it’s been designed, that range of tools is enough.

Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 accessories

Using the vacuum cleaner is easy: there’s a single on/off power button and the vacuum operates at a maximum speed only.

Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 cleaning

There’s just a 0.08qts dust cup in this vacuum cleaner, which is very small. Again, since the cleaner is aimed at tackling smaller spills, this really isn’t a problem.

An eject button flings the dust cup forward with a lot of energy. In fact, the ejection is so energetic that you’ll have to be careful not to throw dust everywhere: a hand underneath to help the dust cup open more slowly could save you having to clean up such mess afterwards.

Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 bin open

You can also remove the dust cup completely, which lets you remove the filter and give everything a thorough clean.

  • Sucks up everything with ease
  • Battery life is a little short
  • Can cover larger areas

I started by measuring the raw performance of the vacuum cleaner in AirWatts (AW), which combines airflow with true suction power. The Wandvac measured in at 42.36AW, which is similar to the Roborock H7 on its standard power setting. Since the Wandvac is shorter in length compared to the H7 (the Shark has no wand, so power is available directly at the end of the accessories), that power should go a long way.

To test this out, I put the vacuum cleaner through my usual tests. First, I started with the carpet test, sprinkling a teaspoon of flour onto the floor, sweeping through with the multi-surface pet tool. This left a nice clean path through the middle of the mess, showing the power of having a slightly wider tool.

Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 dirty carpet

The Hoover ONEPWR Cordless Hand Vac (sold in Europe under the Vax brand) comes with just a small crevice tool, which can make cleaning up wider spills harder.

Next, I moved onto the hard floor test. Again, the Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 picked up everything, sucking up all the grains of rice without allowing any to drop back out afterwards.

On to the pet hair test, which I started by combing cat hair into the carpet. Using the multi-surface pet tool, it took only a couple of swipes to get the mess out. The Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ CH951, which isn’t quite as powerful but has a motorised pet brush, was slightly better at this task.

The Wandvac’s battery life is a rather paltry eight minutes, after which the vacuum will take 2.5 hours to recharge. There’s also no removable battery, so you can extend runtime with a second one. That’s a shame, especially since the UK gets two versions with a removable battery: the WV200UK (one battery) and WV251UK (two batteries). 

Still, this really is a vacuum cleaner aimed at dealing with smaller messes, and for such jobs the eight-minute runtime should be sufficient.

In terms of noise, I measured the cleaner at a loud 82.3dB. It’s a high-pitched whine, but it isn’t as intrusive as you might expect. You can certainly tell that this cleaner is turned on, though.

Should you buy it?

If you want a powerful vacuum cleaner for dealing with smaller spills, this is a great choice. It’s powerful and versatile.

If you’re after a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner for larger areas, then this isn’t the right choice. Its short battery life (and lack of replaceable battery) hold it back slightly. You’ll be better off with a traditional cordless vacuum cleaner.

Verdict

With the power of a full cordless vacuum cleaner and a great collection of accessories, the Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 is a great grab-and-go cleaner. The Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ CH951 is slightly better for clearing pet hair, but the WV201 is far more versatile. Check out my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners for other alternatives.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

FAQs

Does the Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 have a replaceable battery?

No, this model has an integrated one.

What’s the difference between the Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201 and WV200?

Accessories. The WV201 has a brush/crevice tool, and the WV200 has a standard crevice tool.

Test data

AirWatts (high)
Sound (high)
Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201
42.36 AW
82.3 Db

Specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Bagless
Modes
Filters
Stated power
Run time
Charge time
Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201
Unavailable
$119.99
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Shark
16.5 x 2.5 x 2.4 INCHES
1.4 LB
B07FX5K4D6
2019
28/06/2021
Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV201
Handheld
Duster crevice tool, multi-surface pet tool
0.02 gallons
Yes
On/off
2 (washable)
115 W
8 mins
2.5 hrs

Jargon buster

AirWatt

A rating of how powerful a vacuum cleaner is. AirWatts combines suction power with airflow to give one score, where the higher the number is better.
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.