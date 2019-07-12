Sections Page 1 Sebo Felix Wild Epower Vacuum Cleaner Review

How well does the Sebo Felix Wild Epower clean carpets?

In use, the Felix is light on the arm and doesn’t stick down to carpets despite packing a powerful suction punch thanks to the height-adjustable brush bar. It’s not exactly a featherweight vacuum weighing in at 6.8kg but it hides its mass well. A lot of the weight is in the floorhead so it gets a fair bit lighter when you remove the head and go mobile. The tilt and pivot neck moves freely making it easy to steer on carpets and hard floors.

On our red test carpet, a good spread of talc and carpet freshening powder proved to be little problem for the FELIX. It turned in very respectable results and a single forward/backward stroke did a grand job at picking up most of the test powders. Edge cleaning was equally impressive, completely clearing the gap between the carpet and skirting board in just the one pass. Suction power is very strong, and the height-adjustable brush bar is effective. The result is great carpet cleaning irrespective of pile height, from nylon tiles to plush bedroom shagpile.

How well does the Sebo Felix Wild Epower clean hard floors?

Things went awry on hard floors though. While the manoeuvrability is even easier, our spilt oats test was a something of a disaster for the SEBO. With the brush bar switched off, free-rolling pet hair and light fluff is cleared with ease but many of the heavier oat particles on textured tiles were simply pushed around. It took several passes to clear the area completely, ever-expanding the sweeping range to cope with the oats being pushed further afield. We did try the same test with the brush bar running, which simply ejected oats across the room. A disappointing result on tiles although it performed reasonably well over smoother parquet and laminates, sucking up light debris and dust in its path.

How well does the Sebo Felix Wild Epower cope with pet hair?

Pet hair can become quite the challenge when it is woven into carpets but the SEBO rose to the challenge admirably. Our red rug, on which the dog’s love to have an afternoon nap, was left spotless and hair free. A couple of passes over the furry area was enough to effectively pull out even the deepest fluff in the fibres of the carpet.

The upholstery tool was equally effective at grabbing hairs from the sofa and pet beds when used on the flexible hose. The tool is a good shape and the SEBO’s variable power means you can reduce suction on loose fabric covers.

How well does the Sebo Felix Wild Epower cope with stairs?

Next up was the dreaded stairs. Holding the cleaner as an upright would be a serious challenge given the shape and overall weight of the SEBO but, handily, you can unclip the cleaner body and lift it away. We held it via the carrying handle along the side and used the upholstery tool with the hose. The stair carpets cleaned up great and the tool worked well, but the cleaner became quite heavy on the arm after a couple of minutes. It’s not an easy shape to place down for a rest and the hose is pretty short, so carrying it is the only answer. It wasn’t too onerous, but you will need good arm strength if you have a lot of stairs.

While we were there, we also tried the crevice tool to suck up the out-of-reach cobwebs in the corners. While effective at close range, the lack of extension tube meant very high up cobwebs remained out of reach. That aside, we were impressed with the stair test.

Another great touch was the flexibility in the Sebo’s neck. The cleaner can be lowered right down to ground level allowing it to get underneath taller sofas. Minus the oats test, the Sebo Felix Wild Epower delivers impressive results is a pleasure to use.

Trusted Score

Score in detail Usability 9

Cleaning performance 9

Features 8

Design 10

Value 9