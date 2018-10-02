Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno Review

What is the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno?

One of the best things about the Nespresso pod-capsule system is the range of machines available, from basic to high-end. The Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno fits into higher-end, more creative side of the spectrum, with an automatic steamer function that textures milk in a jug, letting you free pour your own drinks.

Simply controls, and great build quality complete the deal, making the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno the ideal choice for those that what convenience but also like a bit of creative freedom.

Related: Best coffee machine

Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno – Design and build

Built by Sage, this coffee machine is everything we’ve come to expect from the brand: great build quality and looks. The Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno looks like one of the company’s bigger bean-to-cup machines shrunk down to pod-capsule size.

The front of the machine has the drip tray, which has a small metal button build into it. This is the temperature sensor for the automatic milk frothing. Once you put a jug of milk (the jug’s provided in the box) under the steam wand, the temperature sensor lets the machine know when it’s time to turn off.

There’s an ejectable coffee cup stand, too, which is handy for getting smaller cups of coffee and shots of espresso under the main spout. And, above this is the small used capsule container. At the rear is the 1.5-litre water reservoir, which has a thoughtfully-placed handle on the rear making it easy to lift out for filling.

As you’d expect from a Nespresso machine, the controls are simple and laid out on top of the machine within easy reach.

Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno – Features

Simplicity is the order of the day for Nespresso machines, and the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno is no different. Just flip open the handle, drop the capsule in and then you can choose from the three types of coffee on offer to match the capsule type: ristretto (25ml), espresso (40ml) or lungo (110ml). You can reprogramme the dispense amounts manually if you’d like a bit more or a bit less coffee for each button.

Once done, you just lift the handle and the used capsule drops down into the collection bin, where it’s ready for recycling.

When it comes to milk, there’s a little more control. Using the controls on top you can choose the milk temperature (high, medium or low) and the froth amount (high, medium or low). The latter controls how much air the steamer wand puts into your milk. It’s worth experimenting with the controls to get your milk the way you want, and adjusting based on the type of drink: a cappuccino, for example, benefits from more foam.

Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno – Espresso quality

If there’s one thing that’s reliable about Nespresso, it’s that the machines tend to pull a great shot of espresso. The final taste depends on the capsule that you use, with a huge choice of high-quality options to choose from, including single origin coffee, dedicated blends, seasonal specials and even flavoured options.

I tested with the Dulsao do Brasil, one of my favourite options, and now going end-of-life, replaced by a different range of choices. A decent, thick and oily crema sat on top. It’s a touch frothier than you’d expect from a manual machine, but of the best quality you can get from a Nespresso machine.

I measured the shot at 64C, which is just about right for espresso. The taste was excellent, with a delicate and smooth finish to it; a great cup for lazy mornings or quiet afternoons.

Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno – Milk-based drink quality

Milk frothing is simple. You just fill up the provided jug with the amount of milk you want (there are lines for the minimum and maximum level), and then push the steamer button on top. Based on the temperature and froth settings you set, the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno then automatically steams and textures your milk: it’s that easy.

Due to the way that air is added, the process starts with some fairly bubbly-looking milk at the start, but the latter phases of the mixing integrate these into the jug. A tap of the jug at the end will get rid of any big bubbles, and a manual swirl will help before pouring.

You may need to change the froth and temperature settings to get results that you’re happy with, but the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno mostly gets it right, with neatly textured milk that you can free pour into your drinks. Manually frothing with a more expensive machine gives you more flexibility, but it’s a harder skill to learn. With the Creatista Uno’s approach, you get very good results quickly and can then spend more time focussing on brushing up your pouring skills.

Nespresso has some handy videos on its website to help you get the best out of your Creatista Uno machine.

Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno – Maintenance

There’s very little maintenance to be done. First, you can set the water hardness setting, using the provided strip to test your water, following the manual’s instructions. This sets how often the Creatista Uno turns on the descale light. Descaling is simple and the manual takes you through everything you need to know.

When you remove the jug after steaming, the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno automatically vents the wand, ejecting any bits of milk. A quick wipe down of the wand should be all you need. However, if the wand gets blocked, the coffee machine will warn you by turning on a light at the back, and you can use the provided unblocking tool, and dismantle the wand to give it a thorough clean.

The only other job is to empty the used capsules and rinse out the drip tray when full. Capsules do tend to be quite wet when ejected, as the standard system doesn’t use the centrifugal force of the new Nespresso Vertuo system, so it’s worth giving the bin a clean weekly with a damp cloth or a bit of washing-up liquid. Ditto for the drip tray.

Why buy the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno?

Nespresso remains the premium capsule system, and the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno gives you a convenient and quick way to start experimenting with milk drinks, using traditional pouring techniques. If you want convenience, but flexibility to create, then this is the coffee machine you should buy.

If you’ve got an older Nespresso machine and just want a way of adding milk or creating a wider range of drinks, the Nespresso Barista could be a good add-on instead.

Verdict

Convenience combined with freedom, the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno is a high-quality Nespresso machine that lets you do more.