Verdict With the advent of instant hot water taps, kettles have got a bad rap for boiling excess amounts of water and wasting energy – which is the reason the Russell Hobbs Structure Kettle is a welcome change. Its minimum boil is far lower than most at 235ml (1 cup), with internal markers for 1, 2 and 3 cups so you don’t overfill. It's stylish, too, although the exposed element is a minor shame.

Key Specifications Review Price: £53.99

The sleek modern lines of the Russell Hobbs Structure Kettle make it a good fit for contemporary kitchens, featuring a banded exterior and an asymmetric lid handle.

However, it makes more than just a design statement. Fast boiling times with a lower minimum fill than most rival kettles, plus internal and external cup measurements, make the Structure Kettle a smart eco choice. It’s perfect for those who regularly boil water for just a single drink. Make the switch and start saving time and energy.

Russell Hobbs Structure Kettle design and features – Works with small amounts of water

1, 2, and 3 cup markers inside the kettle

Illuminated power switch

Easy to view exact amount of water inside

Proving that modern and minimal doesn’t have to mean plain, the Structure Kettle is a great example of attractive design that’s still relatively affordable. On the outside, it features architectural-style bands across the body, with a chunky handle that’s pleasant to grip, an equally chunky power switch, and an asymmetric lid handle.

The lid here comes off completely for filling and so proves somewhat inconvenient compared with the flip-top lids of other kettles, but there’s also the view that having to incorporate another button would spoil the Structure Kettle’s sleek looks. Fans of all things colourful may be disappointed to learn that the Structure Kettle only comes in black, grey or white.

Some comparable models feature separate water windows that fill up more slowly than the amount that’s actually in the kettle, so you end up boiling more than you need. However, the Structure Kettle’s window is actually part of the jug. This allows you to accurately gauge how much water is in the kettle. In addition, the kettle includes plastic cup markers inside the jug, doing away with the need for measurements on the outside for 1, 2 and 3 cups – but, also, it’s easier to peer down to see the fill level rather than watching it from the outside.

Also handy is the plastic mesh filter to keep limescale out of your drink. It’s easy to remove, wash and replace, but it’s a shame that the filter isn’t made from a more durable metal mesh at this price point. I’d prefer a hidden element, too, since exposed units are more difficult to clean.

Russell Hobbs Structure Kettle Performance – Quick to boil, particularly at low fill levels

One litre boils in 2mins 28secs

Smooth pouring from slightly narrow spout

The Structure Kettle uses cups as a unit of measurement, indicated by its internal and external markers. However, this may be an issue for those who would like to measure water to be boiled in litres. The only litre marker is the max fill of 1.7 litres, meaning that for all other amounts, water has to be measured out using a jug – or, you’ll need to keep a conversion chart nearby. Our litre water test equated to just over four cups. Oddly, the next marker up is six cups, so if you’re boiling for five, there’s guesswork involved.

However, in the Structure’s favour, this kettle is a fast boiler. Our litre of water took just 2mins 28secs; 1.7 litres took 3mins 57secs. If you’re boiling just a single cup, the kettle is ready in around 45 seconds.

The spout poured smoothly without any drips. Note that it’s quite narrow and controlled, so if you’re pouring out a full kettle, it will take some time. The only other bugbear came when refilling. Its lid is prone to gathering condensation just after boiling, so there may be splashes when it’s removed.

Russell Hobbs Structure Kettle conclusion

Stylish and easy to fill, the only minor complaints I have about the Russell Hobbs Structure Kettle are the exposed element and the fact that you have to remove the lid to fill it. That said, the ability to boil just one cup of water means you can get hot water fast and save energy by not boiling water you won’t use, making this a great choice. If you want a different style, then check out our alternative best buy kettles.

