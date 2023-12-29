Raycon The Fitness Earbuds

Verdict

The Fitness Earbuds might have a terrible name, but these are solid true wireless sports earbuds that deliver a solid performance that make them good workout companions

Pros Small form factor

Plenty of power

Well integrated touch controls Cons Bass-heavy sound won’t be for everyone

Listening profiles don’t massively differ

Need to play with tips to get optimal fit

Key Features IP resistance IPX7 rating for sweat and water resistance

Battery 12 hours of battery life with ANC off

Stabilizing fins Three sets of stabilizers for a more secure fit

Introduction

The Raycon Fitness Earbuds, as the name so quite explicitly tells you, are true wireless earbuds designed for exercise.

Brought to you by a brand co-founded by the music artist Ray J, these are the updated version of the same buds that launched in 2021. They now come offering ANC and awareness modes, touch controls, mics to take calls and the promise of a truly comfortable fit.

These mid-range buds seem to tick all the key boxes for what you’d want from truly wireless earbuds that are built for workouts, but do they pass the fitness test? Here’s my take.

Availability

The Fitness Earbuds are available to buy directly from the Raycon website for $119.99 / £119.99 and have recently dropped to $90 / £90. You can also pick them up from retailers including Amazon where you can grab them up for less than $100 / £100.

That pricing puts it up against the solid Jabra Elite 4 Active and other fitness-focused earbuds like the Monster DNA Fit and the Adidas Z.N.E 01 (ANC model).

Design

Comes in four different colours

Uses touch controls

IPX7 sweat resistant design

The Fitness Earbuds are dinky little buds that sit inside of a similarly small and very pocket- and running belt-friendly capsule case, which offers a spot to loop in the bundled lanyard and carabiner if you want to attach them to a bag.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

They come in four different colours including this cobalt blue shade, which won’t be to everyone’s taste, but I grew to like the look. The diminutive size of the buds means they sit discreetly inside your ears and to keep them there are three sets of gel fins along with five sets of earbuds sizes.

I’d say you can get away without adding on those fins for moderately intense workouts, but as soon as things get a bit sweatier, they’re worth adding on as I found they started to slightly move around in my ear.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I was surprised to find that touch controls make the cut here given how small they are small and that lets you adjust volume, skip audio, play, and pause and toggle between the three listening modes. I don’t think touch controls in general are very useful on fitness earbuds, especially when you’re working harder and don’t want to break your momentum trying to find the sweet spot.

Thankfully, they work reasonably well here. I always found the triple taps to skip audio were the trickiest to use, but for adjusting volume and skipping tracks and listening modes, they worked surprisingly well.

There are dual beam microphones squeezed in to handle calls and the buds alone carry an IPX7 rating, which means they’re resistant to light splashes of water and sweat. I’ve used them in the rain and haven’t had any sort of performance issues.

Features

ANC and awareness modes

12 hours battery life (ANC off)

Raycon includes ANC and Awareness modes to block out the world or let some of it back in. Again, these are accessible from pressing down on the right earbud for three seconds. Both are effective in blocking out the world and letting everything back in. I’ve used them indoors in the gym and outside for runs and both modes work surprisingly well. You’re not getting best in class ANC or a very customisable Awareness mode, but they certainly aren’t bad performers either.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a similar story with handling calls. You can use the onboard controls to answer, end and reject calls with the dual beam microphones providing enough volume and clarity, but you’d get clearer calls from the similarly priced Jabra Elite 4 Active.

It’s always nice to see support for Bluetooth multipoint and I had no issues pairing these up with a Garmin watch, a MacBook as well as an iPhone and Android phone. It’s a maximum of two devices simultaneously, which gives you scope to easily use them at home and when you’re on the move. There’s been no nasty connection dropouts across those devices either.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life is also good on the Fitness Earbuds with or without ANC in use. Stated battery life with ANC off is 12 hours and I’d say with it turned on it’s just over half of that. Though I never found myself running low if you remember to drop them back into the USB-C-powered charging case after using them. A fully charged case tops the battery up to 56 hours in total. There’s an LED indicator on the case that uses a simple colour coded system to let you know the level of battery at a glance too.

Sound Quality

3 sound profiles

Bassy profile

Raycon doesn’t share any sort of details about the kind of hardware delivering sound on The Fitness Earbuds, but it doesn’t take too long to know that they’re all about bringing the bass.

There are three different listening profiles you can toggle between. Balanced as it suggests, presents a more balanced and warmer sound. Bass Sound boosts the low end and Pure Sound is designed to deliver a little more finesse. In reality, I don’t think that’s how things play out.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a prominent and dominant rumble of bass across all three listening profiles and while there’s warmth and plenty of workout-friendly power, it comes at the expense of what’s delivered in the treble and mids departments. It doesn’t ruin things, but there’s undeniably one key characteristic that shines through whatever you’re listening to.

I use the Songs to Test Headphones playlist on Spotify and on tracks like Earth, Wind and Fire’s, In the Stone, there’s a large albeit not super clear soundstage and that doesn’t really alter across the three listening profiles. On Bombay Bicycle Club’s My God you get a sense of that overbearing bass when using that Balanced mode where you’re hoping for something more refined.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s the kind of bass forward sound profile I’d associate with sporty Beats earbuds. It’s power and bass first and everything after, though you can get something a touch more delicately sounding on Beats’ buds. If you can live with that sort of sound and some slightly recessed mids and more textured treble performance, then there’s still something quite likeable about what these small buds can pump out.

Final Thoughts On just the name alone I didn’t have high hopes for The Fitness Earbuds. These are a diminutive set that pack some impressive power and the kind of bass-heavy sound that I think a lot of people will enjoy. You’ve got good ANC and awareness modes here too and touch controls that aren’t poorly integrated into that small form factor. I’d say you can get more finesse from something like the Jabra Elite 4 Active, but they impressed me more than Monster’s DNA Fit sports headphones. Do not write these buds off because of that lame name. There’s something very likeable about them. Trusted Score

