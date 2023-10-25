Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Miele KD 4052 E Active Review

A well designed fridge freezer with excellent temperature control

By David Ludlow October 25th 2023 11:02am
Large door pockets can hold a lot of products, but slightly taller sides would make the arguably more useful.
The stainless steel finish looks great on this fridge freezer.
Each shelf offers a decent amount of height.
There's one salad drawer, but it's good to see it has a humidity control.
There's a standard freezer with three good-size drawers.
Recommended

Verdict

Solidly built, reliable and with flexible space, the Miele KD 4052 E Active is a relatively compact 60cm-wide fridge freezer with excellent temperature control to keep food fresh for longer. I found the lack of freezer temperature control disappointing at this price, and I’d like one more taller door pocket. Those complaints aside, this is a great-looking fridge freezer for those who don’t have much space.

Pros

  • Exceptional temperature control
  • Flexible internal space
  • Solidly built

Cons

  • Can’t set freezer temperature

Key Features

  • CapacityThere’s a decent 195-litres of fridge space for fresh food, and a 94-litre freezer.

Introduction

Whether you have a compact kitchen or simply just don’t need to store enough food to last an apocalypse, a smaller fridge-freezer, such as the Miele KD 4052 E Active, could be for you.

Exceptionally well-built and not expensive to run, this fridge does a brilliant job of maintaining temperature.

It’s a little basic, with no freezer temperature control, and the door pockets are a little shallow, but if you want a solid, reliable fridge freezer, this is a good choice.

Design and features

  • Compact and neat-looking
  • Flexible internal space
  • Shallow door pockets
  • No freezer temperature control

It can be hard to make what’s effectively a stainless steel box look neat, but Miele has managed this with the KD 4052 E Active. Neat and to the point, this fridge freezer looks great without ever dominating.

At 60cm wide and just 176cm tall, this fridge freezer is quite compact and should even fit under a short wall cabinet in a kitchen. If you’ve got a fairly compact space to put a fridge freezer and don’t want the limitations that built-in units bring, then this size is a good compromise.

Despite the relatively small dimensions, this cooler packs in a decent 195-litre fridge and a 94-litre freezer. That’s enough for a week’s worth of fresh food, plus drinks, milk and the like, for a regular household, plus enough freezer space for all of the staples.

Miele KD 4052 E Active with door open
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I like the layout of the fridge, as it’s very flexible. Miele provides four glass shelves, three of which can be moved around, plus a bottle rack. You can rearrange to get the layout that you want, or even pull out an entire shelf if you need more height.

Miele KD 4052 E Active fridge inside
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found that the top shelf was good for taller bottles, while the other shelves can take a mix of drinks, cans and smaller items, such as blocks of cheese, pies and other packaged food.

Miele KD 4052 E Active top shelf
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the bottle rack, I could fit three 2-litre bottles, with space in between for two wine bottles; five wine bottles would easily fit in.

Miele KD 4052 E Active bottle rack
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the bottom is a single crisper drawer. It’s nice to see that this has a humidity slider on it, so you can adjust the setting depending on what you’re storing, keeping food fresh for longer.

Miele KD 4052 E Active crisper drawer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In the door are three pockets, with the middle one height adjustable. There’s a good amount of height between them, so it’s easy to both reach items and store taller jars. However, only the bottom pocket has tall sides.

Miele KD 4052 E Active door pocket
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Shallow pockets are fine for jars, but put anything too tall in and there’s a risk that items will topple over when the door is opened or closed. I’d have liked the middle pocket to have deeper sides.

Inside the freezer, it’s straightforward: three drawers, with one XL extra-deep drawer in the middle.

Miele KD 4052 E Active freezer with door open
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s room to keep frozen pizzas inside, and three drawers divide up the space easily, so you shouldn’t have to hunt too much to find what you’re looking for.

Miele KD 4052 E Active pizza drawer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Miele provides a simple ice cube tray with this fridge freezer, but that’s the only accessory you get; there’s not even an egg tray.

Controls are very basic on this model. There’s a temperature selector for the fridge, but not one for the freezer, although both are controlled via different cooling elements. This isn’t a huge problem, as my test results show.

This model isn’t frost-free, but has Miele’s ComfortFrost technology, which means it will need defrosting less often than a regular fridge freezer.

Performance

  • Excellent temperature control
  • Good running costs

I loaded the Miele KD 4052 E Active up with ice blocks to simulate a well-loaded fridge and freezer, and then set the fridge to 4C°. I couldn’t set the freezer to -18C°, as I normally do, as there’s no temperature control for this.

I then used temperature sensors to take temperature readings every 15 minutes, with automatic door openers opening and closing the fridge throughout the day. On average, the fridge was 3.98C°, which is just 0.02C° away from the target temperature. That’s incredible accuracy.

I also measure standard deviation, which measures how far from the average temperatures vary. Most temperatures in the Miele KD 4052 E Active’s fridge varied by +/- 0.44C°, which is brilliant; anything under 1C shows stable control.

In the freezer, it was a very similar story: the average temperature was -19.97C°, which is 1.97C° cooler than the ideal temperature of -18C° that I would have set.

Standard deviation showed that most temperatures fluctuated between +/-0.6C°. Again, this is well under 1C°, showing that this fridge freezer maintains temperatures well.

Although an E-rated appliance, I estimated that this model would cost £52.59 a year to run, which is pretty good, although the larger LG GBB92MCBAP is even cheaper to run.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You need a compact and reliable fridge freezer

This model will squeeze into more compact kitchens and has brilliant temperature control to help keep food fresh for longer.

Buy Now

You’re on a tighter budget or need more space

Relatively expensive for its size, there are bigger fridge freezers available at this price.

Final Thoughts

It’s a little expensive, but the Miele KD 4052 E Active is exceptionally well-built and has flexible space inside. Temperature control is also excellent, with few models able to compete for such stability.

I’d like another door pocket to have taller sides for more flexible storage, and the lack of freezer temperature controls is a little disappointing at this price. If you need something larger, check out my guide to the best fridge freezers.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test for at least two weeks.

We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs

How much space does the Miele KD 4052 E Active have inside?

This model has a 195-litre fridge and a 94-litre freezer.

Is the Miele KD 4052 E Active frost-free?

No, it has Miele’s ComfortFrost technology built in, which means it will need to be defrosted less frequently than a standard fridge freezer.

Trusted Reviews test data

Average temperature (fridge)
Cost per litre of space
Average temperature (freezer)
Miele KD 4052 E Active
3.98 °C
£0.18
-19.97 °C

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of doors
Freezer capacity
Door shelves
Drawers
Accessories
Fridge capacity
Internal shelves
Salad drawers
Miele KD 4052 E Active
£699
Miele
600 x 650 x 1760 MM
70.2 KG
2023
16/10/2023
Miele KD 4052 E Active
2
94 litres
3
3
Ice cube tray, bottle rack
195 litres
3
1
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

