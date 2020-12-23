Meaco MeacoHeat MotionMove Eye 2.0kW Review

Verdict An improvement over the 1.8kW version, the Meaco MeacoHeat MotionMove Eye 2.0kW adds oscillation and a thermostat into the mix. It also features a motion detector, which enables the heater to shut off if movement isn't detected – although its limited range may make it hard to use in some situations. Overall, this is a well-priced and high-performing fan heater. Pros Good performance

Well priced

Oscillation helps warm an entire room Cons Styling is a little basic

Motion sensor has limited range

Key Specifications Review Price: £59.99

Fan heater

390 x 171 x 152mm

Fan only, heat, motion modes

2 heat settings (1000 watts, 2000 watts)

2000W heater power

Thermostat

Tip-over protection, over-heat protection

We’re big fans of Meaco’s products and loved its 1.8kW small heater. With the Meaco MeacoHeat MotionMove Eye 2.0kW, the company returns with a higher power unit and an oscillation mode to help spread comfort around the room.

Decent performance and a motion detector that can turn off the device automatically are welcome. And while there’s no timer on this model, it does have a basic thermostat that will turn off the heater automatically when it reaches a certain temperature.

Meaco MeacoHeat MotionMove Eye 2.0kW – What you need to know

Heater performance – A modest fan, but this model quickly and effectively warms rooms up to 60m2.

A modest fan, but this model quickly and effectively warms rooms up to 60m2. Sound performance – Not the quietest fan heater I’ve reviewed, but it isn’t overly loud and will fade into background noise.

Not the quietest fan heater I’ve reviewed, but it isn’t overly loud and will fade into background noise. Use and features – Rather basic controls on top, but they’re clearly labelled and easy to understand. It’s nice to have a thermostat, but some idea of the temperatures at which they operate would be nice.

Meaco MeacoHeat 2.0kW design and features – A little basic, but inoffensive enough

Available in black or white, the MeacoHeat MotionMove is a small tower fan (390 x 171 x 152mm). It’s a little basic looking and lacks the style of much of the competition, but it’s inoffensive enough.

There’s no remote control with this model. Instead, there’s a panel of touch controls on the top of the unit. They’re a little industrial-looking, but well labelled. This model features an on/off button and a control to change from fan-only mode to one of the two heat settings (low, which runs at 1000W, and high at 2000W).

There’s a control for oscillation, which lets the fan heater rotate through 60 degrees. Plus, you get a Stat control (L, M and H), which turns off the fan when a set temperature is reached. There’s nothing in the manual to indicate the rough temperatures that these apply to, so you may need to experiment a little to get the right mode.

Finally, there’s a control for motion detection, which engages the fan on picking up movement only. Note that this mode is operational only when the MeacoHeat MotionMove Eye is in heat mode. The sensor operates at up to 1m: if no motion is detected, the fan turns off after 1 minute.

Given that the fan is designed to operate in rooms of up to 60m2, it can be hard to be in range of the motion sensor, so you’ll need to explore placement options, or whether it’s best just to cut the power manually when you don’t want it on.

Meaco MeacoHeat 2.0kW performance – Works a treat, and remains quiet doing it

Meaco uses a PTC heating element in the MeacoHeat 2.0kW, which is designed to self-limit at lower temperatures, rather than getting red hot as would a steel element. This should mean this fan heater is safer to leave on all of the time, particularly since there’s are a temperature stat control and motion detection to turn the fan off automatically.

Fall-over protection also features, with the fan turning itself off should it be knocked over. That’s good news if you have kids or pets around.

A PTC element warms up almost instantly, although it does draw more power initially before settling down. Turning it to high power, I saw it peak at 2500W before settling back down to 2000W.

Fan speed isn’t particularly impressive, with the single speed pushing out air at 0.9m/s at 15cm; at 1m, it was 0.37m/s. That’s enough to feel a small breeze, but you’d have to sit close to the fan in summer to feel the effect. Don’t sit so close in winter, however; I measured the heat output at 56.2ºC from 15cm, which is pretty uncomfortable.

Running the fan in my office, it started out at 15.7ºC, with the temperature sensor showing a toasty 21.2ºC after 30 minutes. The High setting is likely to prove too warm for most rooms, so I recommend opting for a lower setting.

In terms of noise, I measured the heater at 45.2dB, which is loud enough to hear – but my experience suggest the fan noise will soon fade into background noise.

Should you buy the Meaco MeacoHeat MotionMove Eye 2.0kW?

Small, compact and offering great performance, the Meaco MeacoHeat MotionMove Eye 2.0kW is a neat little heater that will happily warm decent-sized rooms or outbuildings. The temperature controls aren’t specific, so a degree of experimentation regarding placement will be necessary, and the motion sensor’s 1m range may make it impractical to use in some locations.

However, the Meaco MeacoHeat MotionMove Eye 2.0kW does deliver decent performance, plus good safety features, with options to ensure you don’t use too much power. It’s a great buy.

