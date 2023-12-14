Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE Review

An excellent large hob that's super easy to clean

By David Ludlow December 14th 2023 11:00am
This 77cm wide hob has four burners (like a regular hob) but it's extra space is useful.
CleanProtect makes it easy to clean tough stains with just water.
Touch controls make this hob very easy to use.
Highly Recommended

Verdict

At 77cm wide the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE may only have the same number of burners as a regular hob (four), but the extra space gives more room for pans and makes it easier to cook. It’s the quality of the hob that really makes it stand out: it’s easy to cook on, has brilliant touch controls and its CleanProtect surface makes it easy to clean with water alone.

Pros

  • Excellent value
  • Simple controls
  • CleanProtect surface makes the hob easy to clean

Cons

  • Selecting a zone changes its power

Key Features

  • BurnersThis 80cm hob has four individual burners, with the two on the left able to be combined into one single, large zone.
  • PowerThis hob draws a maximum of 7.2kW, so requires a 32A circuit.

Introduction

A 77cm wide hob, the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE may only have the same number of burners as a regular hob, but the extra space makes it easier to move pans around.

With excellent controls, brilliant performance and the CleanProtect surface making it easy to keep this hob clean, this is a top choice for those who love to cook.

Design and features

  • 77cm wide
  • Easy-to-clean coating
  • Simple to use

The Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE shares a lot of DNA with the smaller TS3560FCPNE. Here, you still get four burners, but the 77cm width means that everything is spread out, with gaps around the burners.

Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE with pans
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

More space is far handier than you might think. When cooking, it meant that I had space to slide a pan off the heat when needed, without scabbling around for a trivet. I’ve got a standard 60cm hob at home, but if I were to redo my kitchen, I’d upgrade to a larger one for the flexibility it affords.

Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE showing the amount of space
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE intuitive to use. There are four burners in total, with the two on the left part of a Flexi Duo range. That means that they can be individual burners, or combined into one large zone for bigger or oval-shaped pots.

Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE Flex zone
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Each burner gets its own touch-slider control, which has 18 individual settings, plus a P power boost setting for rapidly boiling water (this runs for a maximum of five minutes, switching down to power mode 18 after the time limit is reached). The controls work brilliantly: I could tap roughly where I wanted the power setting to be, and then slide my finger to finetune the power mode.

Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Due to the way that power is managed, all burners can run on their maximum power mode at the same time. It does mean that this hob isn’t as fast at boiling water as some of the competition, but the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE is less confusing to use.

With faster-boiling hobs, they achieve speed on one burner by limiting power on the other ones, which can make for a confusing cooking experience.

I love the dedicated Off button for each burner, too, which makes it easy to quickly cut power to one zone.

My one minor complaint is that tapping a zone to select it, immediately adjusts power. In most cases, that’s OK, as that’s what I’m trying to achieve. However, if I just want to see how long is left on a timer, I don’t want to adjust the power mode.

Timers are available per zone, with the burner shutting down automatically when the time runs out. There’s no standalone timer unlinked to the zones, although that’s not a feature I’ve used often on other hobs that have had this option.

Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE timer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, each burner has automatic chef-mode programmes: Boil, Keep Warm, Slow Cook and Melt. With these, the hob takes care of handling power output, so common jobs can be done quickly at the touch of a key.

Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE Auto
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with recent Hotpoint hobs, this one has the CleanProtect glass surface, which has a special nano coating that makes it tougher and easy to clean using water. For any marks on the hob, just saturate the area with water for two minutes (or at least five minutes if it’s a tough stain) and then wipe clean with a cloth.

It’s hard to say just how brilliant this coating is. With other hobs I’ve had, I’ve had to spend ages with Barkeeper’s Friends, rubbing away at tough burned on stains. With this hob, a quick soak and a rub down had even tough burnt on stains removed and the surface looking as good as new. This alone makes this hob well worth the price.

Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE stain test dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE stain test clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Good performance but not the fastest
  • Clever automated cooking modes

I test all of hobs for speed. I started with my large pan of water, bringing 1.5-litres from 20C to 90C. Here, the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE did the job in 5m 3s, which is good, but not the fastest: the Miele KM7201FR did the same job is just over two minutes. However, remember what I said earlier: this hob can run all burners at maximum power setting, which is arguably more useful, and five minutes to boil water is hardly slow.

I then did the same with a smaller pan and 1-litre of water, which took a reasonable 4ms 36s. Finally, my small pan of 500ml of water took 2m 8s to reach 90C, which is very good.

I’m impressed by the automatic cooking programmes. With the melt option, I could add a lump of butter and walk away, returning to perfect results without risk of burning.

Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE stain test clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The boil option is brilliant: the hob goes to P mode, brings water up to temperature and drops the power mode so that the pan doesn’t bubble over. Likewise, the slow cook and keep warm options work just as well.

Automations like this make it easier to cook, and mean that a small distraction doesn’t either cause a mess or ruin what you’re cooking.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want more space

This hob gives more room to arrange pans, and even space to move them off the heat.

Buy Now

You don’t have space for this size hob

If you’ve got a small hob (or an existing space), a 60cm may be better.

Final Thoughts

Although the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE doesn’t get you any more power or burners than on a traditional 60cm hob, the extra space is well worth the price. Having more room to place pans, and slide them around, genuinely makes cooking a more pleasant experience. If I was doing a kitchen from scratch, I’d buy this size hob any day.

While the space is nice, it’s the quality of the hob that really works: it’s easy to use, works at maximum power settings on every burner at the same time, and its automated cooking options take the hassle out of everyday jobs. And, the CleanProtect surface is brilliant. If you’ve got the space for a larger hob, they don’t get better value than the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE. If you’re after something different, check out my guide to the best hobs.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every induction hob we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main induction hob for the review period

We measure how long it takes to bring 500ml, 1-litre and 1.5-litres of water to 90C using different sized burners.

We test any special cooking programmes to see how they perform

FAQs

What does the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE’s coating do?

CleanProtect is hardier than normal glass and it can be cleaned of tough stains using water alone.

What’s the point of having a wider hob, such as with the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE?

The extra space makes it easier to move pans around, and to give space when you want to move one off the heat.

Trusted Reviews test data

Hob time to heat 500ml water
Hob time to heat 1-litre water
Hob time to heat 1.5-litre water
Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE
2.13 min
4.6 min
5.05 min

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Timer
Hob size
Number of burners
Flex zones
Hob power
Automated cooking modes
Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE
£499.99
Hotpoint
770 x 510 x 54 MM
2023
04/12/2023
Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE
4 timers (one per burner)
80 cm
4
1
7200 kW
Melt, boil, slow cook, simmer
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

