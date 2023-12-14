Verdict

At 77cm wide the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE may only have the same number of burners as a regular hob (four), but the extra space gives more room for pans and makes it easier to cook. It’s the quality of the hob that really makes it stand out: it’s easy to cook on, has brilliant touch controls and its CleanProtect surface makes it easy to clean with water alone.

Key Features Burners This 80cm hob has four individual burners, with the two on the left able to be combined into one single, large zone.

Power This hob draws a maximum of 7.2kW, so requires a 32A circuit.

Introduction

A 77cm wide hob, the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE may only have the same number of burners as a regular hob, but the extra space makes it easier to move pans around.

With excellent controls, brilliant performance and the CleanProtect surface making it easy to keep this hob clean, this is a top choice for those who love to cook.

Design and features

77cm wide

Easy-to-clean coating

Simple to use

The Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE shares a lot of DNA with the smaller TS3560FCPNE. Here, you still get four burners, but the 77cm width means that everything is spread out, with gaps around the burners.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

More space is far handier than you might think. When cooking, it meant that I had space to slide a pan off the heat when needed, without scabbling around for a trivet. I’ve got a standard 60cm hob at home, but if I were to redo my kitchen, I’d upgrade to a larger one for the flexibility it affords.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE intuitive to use. There are four burners in total, with the two on the left part of a Flexi Duo range. That means that they can be individual burners, or combined into one large zone for bigger or oval-shaped pots.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Each burner gets its own touch-slider control, which has 18 individual settings, plus a P power boost setting for rapidly boiling water (this runs for a maximum of five minutes, switching down to power mode 18 after the time limit is reached). The controls work brilliantly: I could tap roughly where I wanted the power setting to be, and then slide my finger to finetune the power mode.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Due to the way that power is managed, all burners can run on their maximum power mode at the same time. It does mean that this hob isn’t as fast at boiling water as some of the competition, but the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE is less confusing to use.

With faster-boiling hobs, they achieve speed on one burner by limiting power on the other ones, which can make for a confusing cooking experience.

I love the dedicated Off button for each burner, too, which makes it easy to quickly cut power to one zone.

My one minor complaint is that tapping a zone to select it, immediately adjusts power. In most cases, that’s OK, as that’s what I’m trying to achieve. However, if I just want to see how long is left on a timer, I don’t want to adjust the power mode.

Timers are available per zone, with the burner shutting down automatically when the time runs out. There’s no standalone timer unlinked to the zones, although that’s not a feature I’ve used often on other hobs that have had this option.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, each burner has automatic chef-mode programmes: Boil, Keep Warm, Slow Cook and Melt. With these, the hob takes care of handling power output, so common jobs can be done quickly at the touch of a key.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with recent Hotpoint hobs, this one has the CleanProtect glass surface, which has a special nano coating that makes it tougher and easy to clean using water. For any marks on the hob, just saturate the area with water for two minutes (or at least five minutes if it’s a tough stain) and then wipe clean with a cloth.

It’s hard to say just how brilliant this coating is. With other hobs I’ve had, I’ve had to spend ages with Barkeeper’s Friends, rubbing away at tough burned on stains. With this hob, a quick soak and a rub down had even tough burnt on stains removed and the surface looking as good as new. This alone makes this hob well worth the price.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Good performance but not the fastest

Clever automated cooking modes

I test all of hobs for speed. I started with my large pan of water, bringing 1.5-litres from 20C to 90C. Here, the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE did the job in 5m 3s, which is good, but not the fastest: the Miele KM7201FR did the same job is just over two minutes. However, remember what I said earlier: this hob can run all burners at maximum power setting, which is arguably more useful, and five minutes to boil water is hardly slow.

I then did the same with a smaller pan and 1-litre of water, which took a reasonable 4ms 36s. Finally, my small pan of 500ml of water took 2m 8s to reach 90C, which is very good.

I’m impressed by the automatic cooking programmes. With the melt option, I could add a lump of butter and walk away, returning to perfect results without risk of burning.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The boil option is brilliant: the hob goes to P mode, brings water up to temperature and drops the power mode so that the pan doesn’t bubble over. Likewise, the slow cook and keep warm options work just as well.

Automations like this make it easier to cook, and mean that a small distraction doesn’t either cause a mess or ruin what you’re cooking.

Should you buy it? You want more space This hob gives more room to arrange pans, and even space to move them off the heat. Buy Now You don’t have space for this size hob If you’ve got a small hob (or an existing space), a 60cm may be better.

Final Thoughts Although the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE doesn’t get you any more power or burners than on a traditional 60cm hob, the extra space is well worth the price. Having more room to place pans, and slide them around, genuinely makes cooking a more pleasant experience. If I was doing a kitchen from scratch, I’d buy this size hob any day. While the space is nice, it’s the quality of the hob that really works: it’s easy to use, works at maximum power settings on every burner at the same time, and its automated cooking options take the hassle out of everyday jobs. And, the CleanProtect surface is brilliant. If you’ve got the space for a larger hob, they don’t get better value than the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE. If you’re after something different, check out my guide to the best hobs. Trusted Score

FAQs What does the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE’s coating do? CleanProtect is hardier than normal glass and it can be cleaned of tough stains using water alone. What’s the point of having a wider hob, such as with the Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE? The extra space makes it easier to move pans around, and to give space when you want to move one off the heat.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Hob time to heat 500ml water Hob time to heat 1-litre water Hob time to heat 1.5-litre water Hotpoint CleanProtect TS6477CCPNE 2.13 min 4.6 min 5.05 min ›