Straightforward and now fuss, the Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater covers all the basics that you need for a fan heater, including a thermostat, so it can shut down automatically when the temperature has been reached. Neatly, the heater will adjust its power usage on the fly, reducing consumption when it’s near the target temperature. Its fan-only mode isn’t great, but this is a useful fan heater for a variety of rooms.

Key Features Type This is a ceramic fan heater, with a cool only mode.

Thermostat This fan heater has a thermostat, so will turn off automatically when it reaches the target temperature.

Introduction

Even fan heaters with a thermostat aren’t necessarily the most power efficient, running at the heat setting you’ve set until they click off. The Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater ceramic fan heater is different, slowly dropping its power use as it closes in on the target temperature, helping to save money.

It’s a decent heater, although a little basic in some respects and it doesn’t have any smart features.

Design and features

Neat cylindrical body

On-body and remote control

No smart features

A tall and thin cylinder, the Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater doesn’t need much desk or floor space to stand on, yet it’s big enough to deliver a wall of warm air out of its fan.

This model has no smart features, with everything you need to control it available via the control panel or small remote control. Having the remote is useful, but it would be nice to have somewhere to store it, say connecting it magnetically to the fan when it’s not in use.

There are two modes of operation. First, is the standard heating mode, where there’s a choice of three heat levels: H1, H2 and H3. With these modes, the heater will continuously output hot air.

With Eco mode, the fan’s thermostat becomes available, with settings between 5°C and 35C°C available, showing on the fan’s neat LCD display. After a few seconds of inactivity, the screen turns off. I’d slightly prefer it if the screen stayed on and showed the current temperature.

Once the fan has reached the correct temperature, it turns off automatically, saving power when you don’t need heat; the fan will turn back on automatically when the temperature drops.

There’s a timer, operating in one-hour increments up to 12 hours maximum.

If you want to sweep a room with heat, then the fan also has an oscillation mode, which operates at a 70° sweep.

Finally, there’s a fan-only mode, which technically means that the Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater can be used all year around.

Performance

Adjusts power on the fly

Fan only mode not very powerful

Most fan heaters with a thermostat require you to choose the heat output, and then the heater turns off with the temperature has been reached. The Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater is smarter. In Eco mode, it adjusts the output temperature (and therefore power usage), based on the heat level required.

As the fan gets closer to its target temperature, it reduces the heat output. That’s neat for two reasons: it saves energy (and money), and makes it less likely that the fan will overshoot the target temperature that you’ve set.

I found that the heater generally operated between 1kW and 1.5kW, when in Eco mode, turning off when required.

I found that it took only 15 minutes to raise the temperature of my office from 18°C to 21°C, using a total of 0.627kW of energy.

In fan only mode, the heater only pushed out air at 0.8m/s from 15cm. That’s OK if you sit close to it, but buy a more powerful model, such as the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde if you want more powerful airflow in the summer months.

Should you buy it? If you want a simple but capable fan heater: This model is powerful and covers all of the essentials. Smart features: If you want smart controls, or a device that will work in the summer months, too, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts Covering all of the basics to heat your room effectively and efficiently, the Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater is a neat fan heater with an integrated thermostat. I like its ability to reduce power consumption as it nears its target temperature. There are no smart controls here, and if you need them, the TCP Smart Heating Fan Heater Mini may be a better option or another model from my list of the best electric heaters. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Dreo Solaris Slim H3 have a smart app? No, this fan has to be controlled via the buttons on top or the remote control. Does the Dreo Solaris Slim H3 have a fan-only mode? Yes, it can run in cooling only mode. Does the Dreo Solaris Slim H3 have a thermostat? Yes, but the fan has to be put into Eco mode to use it.