Bissell PowerClean Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

Trusted Reviews Recommended

A relatively compact carpet cleaner, the Bissell PowerClean is easy to store yet it has the power of its much larger rivals. The lack of spot-cleaning tools may limit its appeal, but quality stain removal make it a great choice for cleaning floors.

Pros

  • Powerful cleaning
  • Quite compact
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • Loud
  • No spot cleaning tools

Availability

  • UKRRP: £146.99
  • USAunavailable
  • Europeunavailable
  • Canadaunavailable
  • Australiaunavailable

Key Features

  • TypeA standard upright carpet cleaner with a motorised brush for cleaning floors; it has no-spot cleaning tools

Introduction

The problem with the majority of carpet cleaners is that they’re huge beasts that require plenty of space for storage. If you’re looking for a model that’s smaller and can be more neatly stored then the Bissell PowerClean could be for you. This compact machine is easy to push around yet it performs as well as larger machines. The only thing missing are spot-cleaning tools.

Design and features

  • Simple design
  • Compact and comparatively lightweight
  • Very easy to use

Power is rarely an issue for the majority of carpet cleaners, but it usually comes by way of a large and bulky form factor. Not so with the Bissell PowerClean, which is a relatively compact carpet cleaner weighing only 5.6kg and measuring 1090 x 360 x 255mm. That makes this carpet cleaner a little bigger than a regular upright vacuum cleaner, and a lot easier to store than much of the competition, such as the Vax Platinum SmartWash.

The minor downside of this design is that the motorised brush bar at the front is narrower than on rival cleaners, so you’ll need to clean carpets using a greater number of swipes; that’s the trade-off for having a more compact cleaner.

Bissell PowerClean floor head

There are two tanks in this machine. The smaller 2.36-litre tank is for cleaning solution and water. There are marks on the tank to indicate the level of water and where to top up with detergent. Personally, I prefer machines that have separate compartments for detergent and water, since it means you’ll only use the cleaning solution required for a cleaning run.

Bissell PowerClean detergent tank

At the bottom of the machine sits the 1.72-litre dirty water tank. This has a float in it that will cut off power once it’s full. When cleaning, it’s likely that you’ll need to empty this before you’ve run out of detergent.

Bissell PowerClean clips to hold tank in place

Both tanks lift out easily enough and are quick and simple to empty (dirty water) or refill (cleaning solution).

Bissell has used a clever design for its PowerClean cleaner. To move it around, you tilt the handle back, which leaves the dirty water tank in-situ. This means you have less weight in your hand as you push the cleaner around.

Bissell PowerClean in cleaning position

I found it easy to manoeuvre the PowerClean: it glides easily over carpet –although, like other carpet cleaners, it lacks the nimbleness of an upright vacuum cleaner.

With the power on, the motorised brushes spin around and the cleaner constantly sucks. To add solution you have to squeeze the handle on the top, which releases cleaning solution through the floor head and onto the carpet. You shouldn’t be too trigger happy with this, as I found it quite easy to go through a tank by depressing the control for too long. Carpet washers that auto-dose are marginally easier to use.

Performance

  • No spot-cleaning tools
  • Excellent performance on all surfaces
  • Quite loud

To test the Bissell PowerClean, I put it through my usual range of tests. I started with a dried-in ketchup stain on my test carpet. Although it took a few swipes over the stain with the Bissell PowerClean to get the mess out, it had completely disappeared by the end of testing.

Bissell PowerClean ketchup stain
Bissell PowerClean ketchup stain clean

Likewise, the dried-in mud test proved to be easy for the machine to tackle, removing all traces of the dirt after a few sweeps.

Bissell PowerClean mud stain
Bissell PowerClean mud stain clean

Next, I moved onto the more challenging carpet tile test. As a result of numerous deliveries, the tiles of the office floor can become quite messy with ground-in dirt. Cleaning solution alone isn’t good enough to tackle the mess, as the Karcher SE 4001 proved. The Bissell PowerClean had no such issues, getting the tiles back to their near best.

Bissell PowerClean dirty carpet tile
Bissell PowerClean clean carpet tile

Where the Bissell PowerClean falls down next to rivals is with the lack of spot-cleaning tools, supplied with the Vax Platinum SmartWash. If you have stains in hard-to-reach places, such as in the corners of rooms, on stairs or on upholstery, the floor tool here will likely prove insufficient for such intricate cleaning.

Along with other carpet cleaners, the Bissell PowerClean is pretty loud at 82.9dB. Fortunately, this isn’t the kind of appliance that you’ll use on a daily basis.

Should you buy it?

If you want a small(ish) carpet cleaner that can clean floors brilliantly, then the Bissell PowerClean is for you.

If you want greater flexibility with spot-cleaning tools, or you want to clean very large areas, look for an alternative.

Final thoughts

If you need to tackle a wider variety of stains that would be better handled via spot-cleaning tools, for example, then the larger Vax Platinum SmartWash may be a better option. However, for cleaning floors, the Bissell PowerClean is a brilliant carpet cleaner. Compact, well priced and powerful, it’s easy to store and simple to get out when you need it. If you’re after something else, check out my guide to the best carpet cleaners.

Trusted Score
FAQs

What attachments does the Bissell PowerClean have?

It comes with a motorised floor head only.

Can you tackle spot stains with the Bissell PowerClean?

No, this can clean floors only.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

