Verdict

A simple all-in-one device, the Beldray Clean and Dry Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner uses detergent to clean your floors, sucking up the dirty water for disposal. It works well on even tough stains, although the vacuuming power isn’t as great as on some of the competition. Overall, for the price, this is a handy cordless tool for keeping your hard floors clean.

Pros Cleans and dries

Gets right up to edges

Large dirty tank

Cleans tough stains Cons Can leave dirt behind

A little cheap feeling

Availability UK RRP: £149.99

Introduction

A lot of hard floor cleaners will remove stains from your floor but can leave bigger clumps of dirty behind that you then have to vacuum. The Beldray Clean and Dry Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner is designed to solve that issue, as it sucks up dirt and dries while it cleans.

With its integrated battery, it’s a quick and easy cleaner to use, putting detergent on the floor from one tank and sucking up dirt into a second tank. It works well on even tough stains, although it has a slight tendency to leave a muddy line behind.

Design and features

Easy to assemble

Simple controls but hard to judge how much fluid you’re using

Separate clean and dirty water tanks

An all-in-one device, the Beldray Clean and Dry comes largely preassembled. All you have to do is clip the handle into place, stick the power cable into the side and let the internal battery reach full charge before you can use it for the first time.

As with similar hard floor cleaners, such as the Vax ONEPWR Glide, the Beldray Clean and Dry has two tanks, both of which are easy to remove. The first, is the 0.55-litre detergent tank, which you use to mix floor detergent with water. Beldray has its own mix available, although you can use any cleaner compatible with floor machines.

The second tank is a smaller 0.28-litre tank for dirty water. This has a float valve inside, which will stop the cleaner from sucking in water once the maximum mark has been reached.

Although the Beldray Clean and Dry won’t suck up every ounce of water you put onto the floor, it will get a lot of it. I found that I had to empty the dirty water tank a couple of times for each full detergent load.

It’s easy to control this cleaner. There’s a single power button that you can tap repeatedly to move from Low power to High power and then to off. The difference between the modes is in how fast the two motorised floor rollers move, with the higher setting better for tough ground-in stains.

There’s also a trigger that pushes detergent out of the floor head. It’s a bit of an art to use the right amount of fluid, and there’s no automatic dosing on this model. Beldray suggests covering an area three to four times with the trigger down, then covering the ground afterwards to dry it.

Weighing 3.3kg, this isn’t a particularly heavy floor cleaner. Largely, you don’t need to lift the hold weight, anyway: just tilt the handle back, turn the cleaner on, and let it move around the floor.

When you’re done cleaning, there’s a plastic stand that you can put the Beldray Clean and Dry on. This protects your floors from water damage.

Once parked, you can flip open the cover on the floor head and remove the roller bar for cleaning (it can be rinsed with warm, soapy water).

Performance

Cleans tough stains well

Gets right up to the wall

Can leave a muddy line behind

I tested the Beldray Clean and Dry on my kitchen floor, with a variety of mess. First, there’s just general dirt on the floor, from where it hasn’t been cleaned in a week. Here, I found that Low power was enough to clean up the mess, although the Clean and Dry only moved a loose blade of grass around, rather than sucking it up.

Next, I went for the area next to the cat flap. This is where my cats come in with muddy paws, getting the floor quite dirty. Again, the Beldray Clean and Dry dealt with the mess well on Low power, and the cleaner could get right up to the edge and into corners, too.

Finally, I tackled the area around the bin, next to where the cats eat. This area tends to get dirtier, with dried cat food a particular issue. I needed the higher power setting here to clean the mess, but got the vast bulk it, par a few very stubborn ‘dots’ of mess.

I did find that I had to be careful when stopping a clean, as the cleaner has a tendency to drip a little at the end, which can leave a dirty streak on the floor.

The Beldray Clean and Dry can last up to 30 minutes on a charge on the Low setting, which is generally good enough for most messes. With that kind of run time, I found that I had enough battery life to tackle the kitchen and downstairs rooms, after which I had to put the cleaner back on charge. After 3.5 hours, it’s ready to clean again, and I could complete the rest of my house on that second charge.

I do recommend vacuuming before cleaning, as I didn’t find the vacuum action here as good as on the more powerful (and more expensive) Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max. That is, it will pick up the specs of dirt that a steam mop will push around, but it didn’t pick up everything.

After cleaning, the floor was left with just a gentle shine to it, as the last bits of water dried naturally; I found that the floor was much dryer than when using a steam mop or regular mop.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want a simple, well priced cordless cleaner that uses detergent, this one can handle tough stains. If you want to vacuum and clean in one go, I didn’t find the suction power as good here as on some of the competition.

Final Thoughts Considering the low price and decent performance, the Beldray Clean and Dry is a simple way to keep your hard floors looking good, and makes sense if you’d like to use detergent, rather than using a steam mop, which uses heat alone. The Vax ONEPWR Glide has similar performance but is slightly more expensive as it uses replaceable batteries. It’s a good choice if you have other ONEPWR tools and can share batteries. Spend a lot more, and the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max is an immensely powerful cleaner and a better vacuum cleaner. If you’re after something else entirely, then check out my guide to the best hard floor cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs What is the battery life of the Beldray Clean and Dry? You get a maximum of 30 minutes with a 3.5-hour recharge time. Does the Beldray Clean and Dry use detergent? Yes, you put cleaning fluid and water into the clean water tank.