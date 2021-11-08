 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beldray Clean and Dry Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

A simple all-in-one device, the Beldray Clean and Dry Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner uses detergent to clean your floors, sucking up the dirty water for disposal. It works well on even tough stains, although the vacuuming power isn’t as great as on some of the competition. Overall, for the price, this is a handy cordless tool for keeping your hard floors clean.

Pros

  • Cleans and dries
  • Gets right up to edges
  • Large dirty tank
  • Cleans tough stains

Cons

  • Can leave dirt behind
  • A little cheap feeling

Availability

  • UKRRP: £149.99

Introduction

A lot of hard floor cleaners will remove stains from your floor but can leave bigger clumps of dirty behind that you then have to vacuum. The Beldray Clean and Dry Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner is designed to solve that issue, as it sucks up dirt and dries while it cleans.

With its integrated battery, it’s a quick and easy cleaner to use, putting detergent on the floor from one tank and sucking up dirt into a second tank. It works well on even tough stains, although it has a slight tendency to leave a muddy line behind.

Design and features

  • Easy to assemble
  • Simple controls but hard to judge how much fluid you’re using
  • Separate clean and dirty water tanks

An all-in-one device, the Beldray Clean and Dry comes largely preassembled. All you have to do is clip the handle into place, stick the power cable into the side and let the internal battery reach full charge before you can use it for the first time.

Beldray Clean & Dry power socket

As with similar hard floor cleaners, such as the Vax ONEPWR Glide, the Beldray Clean and Dry has two tanks, both of which are easy to remove. The first, is the 0.55-litre detergent tank, which you use to mix floor detergent with water. Beldray has its own mix available, although you can use any cleaner compatible with floor machines.

Beldray Clean & Dry detergent tank

The second tank is a smaller 0.28-litre tank for dirty water. This has a float valve inside, which will stop the cleaner from sucking in water once the maximum mark has been reached.

Beldray Clean & Dry bins

Although the Beldray Clean and Dry won’t suck up every ounce of water you put onto the floor, it will get a lot of it. I found that I had to empty the dirty water tank a couple of times for each full detergent load.

It’s easy to control this cleaner. There’s a single power button that you can tap repeatedly to move from Low power to High power and then to off. The difference between the modes is in how fast the two motorised floor rollers move, with the higher setting better for tough ground-in stains.

Beldray Clean & Dry power button

There’s also a trigger that pushes detergent out of the floor head. It’s a bit of an art to use the right amount of fluid, and there’s no automatic dosing on this model. Beldray suggests covering an area three to four times with the trigger down, then covering the ground afterwards to dry it.

Beldray Clean & Dry trigger

Weighing 3.3kg, this isn’t a particularly heavy floor cleaner. Largely, you don’t need to lift the hold weight, anyway: just tilt the handle back, turn the cleaner on, and let it move around the floor.

Beldray Clean & Dry cleaning

When you’re done cleaning, there’s a plastic stand that you can put the Beldray Clean and Dry on. This protects your floors from water damage.

Beldray Clean & Dry in stand

Once parked, you can flip open the cover on the floor head and remove the roller bar for cleaning (it can be rinsed with warm, soapy water).

Beldray Clean & Dry dirty rollers

Performance

  • Cleans tough stains well
  • Gets right up to the wall
  • Can leave a muddy line behind

I tested the Beldray Clean and Dry on my kitchen floor, with a variety of mess. First, there’s just general dirt on the floor, from where it hasn’t been cleaned in a week. Here, I found that Low power was enough to clean up the mess, although the Clean and Dry only moved a loose blade of grass around, rather than sucking it up.

Beldray Clean & Dry dirty hard floor

Next, I went for the area next to the cat flap. This is where my cats come in with muddy paws, getting the floor quite dirty. Again, the Beldray Clean and Dry dealt with the mess well on Low power, and the cleaner could get right up to the edge and into corners, too.

Beldray Clean & Dry dirty edge
Beldray Clean & Dry clean edge

Finally, I tackled the area around the bin, next to where the cats eat. This area tends to get dirtier, with dried cat food a particular issue. I needed the higher power setting here to clean the mess, but got the vast bulk it, par a few very stubborn ‘dots’ of mess.

Beldray Clean & Dry dirty around bin
Beldray Clean and Dry clean around bin

I did find that I had to be careful when stopping a clean, as the cleaner has a tendency to drip a little at the end, which can leave a dirty streak on the floor.

Beldray Clean & Dry dirty floor after cleaning

The Beldray Clean and Dry can last up to 30 minutes on a charge on the Low setting, which is generally good enough for most messes. With that kind of run time, I found that I had enough battery life to tackle the kitchen and downstairs rooms, after which I had to put the cleaner back on charge. After 3.5 hours, it’s ready to clean again, and I could complete the rest of my house on that second charge.

I do recommend vacuuming before cleaning, as I didn’t find the vacuum action here as good as on the more powerful (and more expensive) Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max. That is, it will pick up the specs of dirt that a steam mop will push around, but it didn’t pick up everything.

After cleaning, the floor was left with just a gentle shine to it, as the last bits of water dried naturally; I found that the floor was much dryer than when using a steam mop or regular mop. 

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a simple, well priced cordless cleaner that uses detergent, this one can handle tough stains.

If you want to vacuum and clean in one go, I didn’t find the suction power as good here as on some of the competition.

Final Thoughts

Considering the low price and decent performance, the Beldray Clean and Dry is a simple way to keep your hard floors looking good, and makes sense if you’d like to use detergent, rather than using a steam mop, which uses heat alone.

The Vax ONEPWR Glide has similar performance but is slightly more expensive as it uses replaceable batteries. It’s a good choice if you have other ONEPWR tools and can share batteries. Spend a lot more, and the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max is an immensely powerful cleaner and a better vacuum cleaner.

If you’re after something else entirely, then check out my guide to the best hard floor cleaners.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

You might like…

Best hard floor cleaners 2021: Keep your floors clean the easy way

Best hard floor cleaners 2021: Keep your floors clean the easy way

David Ludlow 1 month ago
Best Vacuum Cleaner 2021: Upright, cylinder, wet and dry and more

Best Vacuum Cleaner 2021: Upright, cylinder, wet and dry and more

David Ludlow 2 months ago

FAQs

What is the battery life of the Beldray Clean and Dry?

You get a maximum of 30 minutes with a 3.5-hour recharge time.

Does the Beldray Clean and Dry use detergent?

Yes, you put cleaning fluid and water into the clean water tank.

Full specs

Manufacturer
Floor cleaner type
Detergent capacity
Run time
Charge time
Filters
Modes
Bin capacity
Provided heads
Model Number
First Reviewed Date
Release Date
Weight
Size (Dimensions)
UK RRP
Beldray Clean and Dry Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner
Beldray
Cordless hard floor cleaner and vacuum
0.55 litres
30 mins
3.5 hrs
Integrated into bin
On/off
litres 0.28
Motorised floor head
BEL0908
03/11/2021
2021
KG 3.3
1180 270 MM x 290 x
£149.99
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.