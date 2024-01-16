Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Review

A flexible, simple-to-use coffee machine at a great price.

By David Ludlow January 16th 2024 4:49pm
A little smarter and with more features than previous Beko coffee machines, this one is still very keenly priced.
A 250g hopper sits on top, with a grinder control.
There's an adjustable spout for different coffee cup heights.
A simple touch screen makes this coffee machine very easy to use.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

Costing far less than most of its rivals, the Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand is an easy-to-use bean-to-cup machine. Its espresso was a little cool but generally good quality. Milk frothing doesn’t give you a lot of control over the steam, but with a little practice you can get decent results. If you want quality coffee the easy way then this is a good entry-level machine.

Pros

  • Great value
  • Easy to use
  • Good coffee

Cons

  • No profiles
  • Espresso a little cool

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that can pour automatic espresso, and has a manual milk frother.

Introduction

Beko has impressed me in the past with its line of budget bean-to-cup machines, which focus on getting the basics right. With the Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand, the company is back but with a machine that has a slightly nicer interface.

With its integrated steam wand and generally good results, this is a neat entry-level bean-to-cup machine for those who don’t want to spend a fortune.

Design and features

  • Touch screen interface
  • Cup warmer
  • Programmable volumes

Many bean-to-cup coffee machines can be very large and take up a lot of counter space, but the Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand is relatively compact, given the features on offer.

Beko’s last machine, the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand, was a little basic, with tiny touch buttons to pour drinks, this new machine has a large and bold touchscreen interface.

On this display, the coffee machine shows pictorially the drinks that it can make: espresso, double espresso, Americano, ristretto and lungo. It’s handy to quickly see the type of drinks available.

Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Drinks are dispensed at default volumes, but by pressing and holding down a button, you can override these to get coffee at the volume you desire. As a cheaper coffee machine, no profiles are available on this machine, and any setting change is for everyone.

In addition, as the coffee machine has two spouts, there’s a button to make two of the same drink at the same time, which can be a useful timesaver. Finally, there are controls to dispense hot water or steam.

Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand spout
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A 250-gram bean hopper sits on top of the coffee machine, with a grind control dial poking up from the top. Adjusting this to suit the coffee you’re using can help get better results.

Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand hopper and grinder control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a large 2-litre water tank that pulls out of the rear. That’s enough water to make multiple long drinks, so I didn’t find that I had to fill this too often.

Coffee quality

  • A little cool
  • Needs adjustment to get the best results
  • Good quality espresso

Starting out, I found that my first shot or two of espresso weren’t quite right: they looked a little watery. I found that I had to switch to a finer grind and use the intense flavour setting to get the right shot of coffee.

Pouring slowly, the final shot had a nice crema on top, although not quite the molten honey look that you get with the best manual machines. Still, given that this machine is an entry-level one, the final shot looks pretty good.

Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand final espresso
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I would have liked my coffee to be a bit warmer. I measured my shot at 57°C, whereas an espresso should ideally be over 60°C and closer to 65°C.

That meant that my Fairtrade Peruvian coffee beans weren’t quite as well developed in the shot of coffee. The bold acidity was apparent, but the more subtle flavours weren’t quite there. Again, I do have to consider the price, and the CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand delivers good results within its bracket.

Milk frothing

  • Pauses after heating up to prevent water
  • No fine control over steam
  • Good final foam

Next, I made a flat white, starting by heating up the machine by hitting the steam button on the front. It takes the machine a little while to heat up, but it doesn’t immediately start steaming, so you can wait until it’s at temperature and avoid injecting hot water into your milk.

I found that there was enough room to get a jug under the steam wand, but there’s no control over the steam flow. Overall, I found that the CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand tended to deliver quite foamy results, without the tightly-packed microfoam you’ll get from more expensive machines.

Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand frothing milk
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A few taps and a swirl at the end, gives good results, but if you’re keen to start pouring latte art, then you’ll want a more expensive machine with a steam tap.

Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand flat white
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Maintenance

  • Easy to maintain with automatic rinising
  • Descale programme
  • Brew unit is easy to remove

The good thing about this coffee machine is that there’s not a lot of maintenance. It rinses when turned on, so that’s one job done. The main daily jobs are rinsing out the drip tray, and emptying the used coffee bin, which pulls out from the front.

Interestingly, the brew unit is also accessed from the front of the coffee machine rather than the side. It’s a change that I approve of, as the CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand can be thoroughly cleaned out without ever having to turn it around.

Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand brew unit and used coffee
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, when prompted (based on the water hardness level you set) the CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand will tell you when it’s time to descale, with the manual clearly explaining how to do this.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a well-priced automatic coffee machine

Easy to use and capable of decent results, this is a good entry-level bean-to-cup coffee machine.

Buy Now

You want better espresso and automatic frothing

Spend more on a bean-to-cup machine and you’ll get a better shot of espresso and the choice of automatic milk frothing.

Final Thoughts

There are bean-to-cup coffee machines that will pour a better cup of coffee and that can steam automatically, but they’re a lot more expensive. If you want proper coffee made from real beans, don’t want to do the job yourself and don’t have much money to spend, then this is good entry-level machine.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main coffee machine for the review period

Tested for at least a week

We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules

Depending on capabilities, we test each machine’s ability to make espresso and cappuccino

You might like…

Best coffee machine 2024: Espresso, bean-to-cup, filter and pod

Best coffee machine 2024: Espresso, bean-to-cup, filter and pod

David Ludlow 9 months ago
How to choose the best coffee beans

How to choose the best coffee beans

David Ludlow 5 years ago

FAQs

Can you use ground coffee with the Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine?

Yes, there’s a chute for pre-ground coffee, should you want to use this.

How does the Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine handle milk?

There’s a steamer wand, so you can manually froth milk in a jug and then free pour.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Coffee Machine Type
Integrated grinder
Cup warmer
Number of boilers
Milk frothing
Water capacity
Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
£349
Beko
275 x 405 x 340 MM
9.8 KG
2023
28/12/2023
Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine Steam Wand
Bean-to-cup
Yes
Yes
1
Yes (manual)
2 litres
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words