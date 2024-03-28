Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K Review

Verdict

It’s a better iPhone desk dock than it is a power bank, but if you are concerned with how pleasant a battery is to use as well as how well it performs on a technical front, this is a solid buy.

Pros Works beautifully as a desk dock

Supports full speed iPhone wireless charging

Fairly attractive design Cons Somewhat disappointing efficiency

Quite pricey

Bulky for its power capacity

Key Features Qi2 wireless charging Unlike earlier wireless iPhone chargers, this one has Qi2, letting it power-up iPhones at their max wireless speed.

Magnetic interface MagSafe-style magnets keep your iPhone stuck to this power bank.

Hinged dock This power bank works well as a dock, letting you hold your iPhone at angles between 30 degrees and 65 degrees.

Introduction

The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K is a stylish-looking battery back with a MagSafe-ready wireless Qi2 charging plate for iPhones.

Its design is ideal for use on a desk, while the capacity is high enough to make it useful for trips away.

The £69.99/$69.99 Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K is more compelling as a lifestyle piece than from a technical perspective, though. Its capacity isn’t all that high considering its bulk, its efficiency is on the lower end of Anker’s higher-end battery line-up. And there’s not enough power on tap for fast charging if you use the cable rather than the wireless pad.

However, it’s so sound as a dock that you simply don’t end up caring all that much about the B-grade stuff.

Design

109 × 62 × 25 mm, 265g

White/Black colours

Dock mode with MagSafe compatibility

The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K is part phone dock and part battery bank. It opens using a hinge that connects its two parts: the top iPhone mount and the base.

This leads to a lovely sense of solidity and weightiness to each half. It feels as much an iPhone desktop dock as a charger.

The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K has a soft-touch plastic finish that feels good too. Lots of Anker products seem made for cost-conscious tech fans, but this one has much more of a lifestyle angle.

This will also be its downfall for some. The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K has fairly low capacity considering its size. Anker’s MagGo 10K (10,000mAh) version is slimmer because it has a slim kickstand to keep itself upright instead.

As such, I don’t think the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K is necessarily the best option for travel unless you consider it an accessory for a desk-bound laptop. Anker’s own images show people treating this thing like a tiny iPhone TV stand. One of the key strengths here is your iPhone can sit at a whole host of angles from “nearly upright” to sun lounger-style recline.

It’s a simple but neat design from a technical perspective, too. The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K only has one USB-C port, which serves as both an input and output. You can use it to charge the battery while charging your phone. Above all else, this battery pack is made for wireless-charging iPhones. That may seem a case of stating the obvious, but some may want a little more versatility.

I may sound a little down on the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K, and this is in part thanks to the way we take a technical approach to give these reviews more substance. However, I’d also rather give this Anker 6.6K a place on my desk than the vast majority of battery packs.

It’s not the most high-tech model Anker makes, though. I’ve now tested a bunch with screens that can display the battery percentage. The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K only has a quartet of LEDs (plus a fifth status LED), providing a much vaguer estimate of the charge level.

Performance

6600mAh capacity, 5302mAh output

75% efficiency

20W output (cabled)

As mentioned earlier, the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K does not have stellar capacity at 6600mAh. It took 25.82Wh for a full charge, equivalent to 6978mAh.

You won’t get anything like that capacity out of it, though, as its efficiency is only passable for what is a fairly high-cost battery pack. It flung out 19.62Wh total from a full charge, equivalent to 5302mAh.

That is 75% efficiency, whereas I’d like to see 80% from a pack at this level. Of course, such gains won’t mean much for Anker’s primary job. You only get 75% efficiency from cabled charging. Wireless is going to be significantly worse, and I doubt whether you’d get a full charge of an iPhone 15 Pro Max off this Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K as a result.

There is some good news, though. The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K supports Qi2 wireless charging, meaning it can charge iPhones at their full 15W power limit. In earlier models, even those advertised as 15W wireless chargers, power is limited to 7.5W.

MagSafe-style wireless chargers not made by Apple can finally be good. Charging an iPhone 15 from fully flat should take around two hours and 20 minutes.

You can’t quite fast charge an iPhone 15 at maximum speed using a cable, though. While the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K has both 5V and 9V charging modes, the highest output I recorded was 20.8W. That’s in-line with the 20W battery specs and simply is not very high by 2024 standards.

That said, iPhones are still fairly slow-charging phones. The iPhone 15 can charge at a little over 20W, Pro models at up to 27W. Androids get much faster than this, but I can’t picture too many Android owners buying one of these battery packs.

The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K does not get particularly warm when charging, enhancing that sense you’re using a quality battery pack.

Its fairly conservative power stats also mean the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K takes a decent while to charge, though. A full charge, from completely flat to completely full (not simply showing fully lit-up LEDs), took one hour 55 minutes.

Should you buy it? You want an iPhone-friendly desk dock The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K works brilliantly as a desk dock. Its integrated battery means it can be a desk dock even when you’re miles away from the office too. Buy Now You want peak power output and capacity You don’t get masses of capacity considering this battery’s size. And while it maxes out on wireless charging speed for iPhones, the cabled output could be better. As could efficiency.

Final Thoughts The Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K is not a technical marvel considering its fairly high cost. Its capacity isn’t that high, charging and discharge rates are unremarkable and it lacks the advanced display of some of Anker’s other models. However, if you want a wireless charger dock to, for example, live alongside your laptop much of the time, the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K is ideal. While the design leads to a perhaps slightly disappointing size-to-capacity ratio, it makes this battery pack feel much more like a legit desk dock and not just a battery pack that also happens to hold your iPhone in place. It’s a 4-star dock, but a 3-star portable battery. Trusted Score

How we test We thoroughly test every power bank at Trusted Reviews, using a USB Voltimeter to not only test elements like maximum wattage but to measure its total output to gain insight into efficiency and more. Tested input, output, maximum wattage and more using a USB voltimeter Tested MagSafe capabilities with an iPhone 15

FAQs Does the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K support fast charging? It can wireless charge at up to 15W, or 20W using a cable. Is the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K water-resistant? There’s no official water resistance rating here. Can the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6.6K charge iPhones at 15W? It can charge iPhone 13 series phones and newer at the full 15W.