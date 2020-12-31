Aerolatte Stainless Steel Milk Frother with Stand Review

Verdict A simple, battery-powered tool, the Aerolatte Stainless Steel Milk Frother with Stand lets you froth hot and cold milk, and mix hot chocolate. It's powerful and easy to use, although if you want to use hot milk then you'll have to heat it first. You don't quite get the microfoam you would when using steam, but this whisk is sufficiently powerful to quickly turn milk into a nice topper for cappuccinos. Pros Easy to use

Great value

Works on hot and cold milk, plus hot chocolate Cons Foamier results than using steam

Key Specifications Review Price: £19.95

Requires 2 x AA batteries

150-use battery life

If you have a coffee machine that doesn’t froth milk – or you don’t like the way it does it – then the Aerolatte Stainless Steel Milk Frother with Stand could well be your new best friend.

This clever little tool lets you take control of how your milk is frothed, even turning its hand to cold milks and hot chocolate. Well priced and easy to use, it’s a neat upgrade.

Aerolatte Milk Frother and Stand design and features – Neat and simple

With its stainless steel body, the Aerolatte Milk Frother looks fantastic and the accompanying stand makes it practical to store. You can pick up a cheaper plastic model, which comes with a carry case, but both products act and work in the same way.

The Aerolatte is designed to be easy to use. Powered by two AA batteries, which should last around 150 uses, a simple on/off switch get the whisk going.

You then just dunk the whisk head into the milk to start frothing. Hold the whisk just under the milk to add froth, or further down to mix it.

It’s really as simple as that – and once you’re done, simply put the whisk in some water, turn it on – don’t submerge the whole thing – and it will clean up automatically.

Aerolatte Milk Frother and Stand performance – Quick and effective

If you want warm milk for a coffee, then you’ll first have to heat it to the right temperature; you can then use the Aerolatte Stainless Steel Milk Frother to add volume. It’s super-quick to do, and in 20 seconds I had a mug-full of frothed milk.

This type of frother results in a fair amount of froth, and a more defined split between the milk and head. Using steam results in closer texture and finer microbubbles. Neither is wrong, but you may have a preference.

As well as working on hot milk, the Stainless Steel Milk Frother is also a great way to mix proper hot chocolate. Just blend it together to get the finish you want. I made a nicely blended hot chocolate in 20 seconds, which had a far better consistency than what you’d achieve using a spoon alone.

You can also froth up cold milk, which can be good for making milkshakes.

Should you buy the Aerolatte Stainless Steel Milk Frother with Stand?

For those into latte art and pouring finely textured milk, a steamer is likely to be a better solution. However, if you’re not so worried about looks, prefer cappuccino, and want the flexibility to make hot chocolate or deal with cold milk, the Aerolatte Stainless Steel Milk Frother with Stand is a great way to get the results you want. It’s also a cheap upgrade if you’ have a coffee machine with a poor-quality milk frother or none at all.

Trusted Score

