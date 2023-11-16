Verdict

The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 struggle to stand out from sporty air conduction earbud crowd with far from dazzling sound and a slightly fussy design

Pros Good weight

Solid battery performance

Largely good fit Cons Sound quality for the price

Fit when wearing with glasses

Touch controls aren’t great

Key Features DLC Diaphragm Features a molecular structure similar to diamond for a balanced, accurate audio reproduction

Ear Hooks Earphones loop around the ear for a secure fit

Battery life 38 hours of battery with charging case

Introduction

The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 are truly wireless sports earbuds that embrace air conduction to deliver audio in a safer manner than more invasive in-ear earbuds.

These air conduction buds promise detailed, well-balanced sound from a design that’s light and can withstand long periods of use and give you battery life that goes the distance when you need to.

There’s certainly no shortage of sporty buds to pick up these days, so are the S50 worth picking up and putting in your ears? Here’s my verdict.

Availability

The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 is available to buy directly from the 1More website for $149.99 / £149.99, though is currently reduced to $119.99 / £129.99. You can also purchase them from Amazon for the regular $149.99 / £149.99 price.

To put that into context with other open-ear, air conduction sports buds, that’s cheaper than the Shokz OpenFit, but pricier than the JBL Soundgear Sense and not quite as budget as the Sivga S01, Trusted Reviews Sports Headphones of the Year for 2023.

Design

Comes in grey and silver looks

Uses touch controls

IPX7 sweat resistant design

The S50 aren’t your typical-looking sporty earbuds that take a traditional earhook design and slightly tweak it. You’ve got a long, thin, and flexible earhook component that wraps around the top of the ear, positioning the rest of the bud vertically in front of your ear, while the ‘sound loops’ as 1More calls them, sits closer to the ear than I’d anticipated. It’s definitely a more invasive positioning than most of the air conduction headphones I’ve tested.

Those sound loops, which look a bit like ear tips if you pushed them through, have sections cut away and do come in small, medium, and extra small sizes.

The buds themselves are light at 10 grams per bud and the fit in general has been good, though I found it more challenging wearing them with glasses and with a cap on where you need to give up a bit more ear space.

It’s always good to see that there’s some added protection against moisture with an IPX7 rated design ensuring it can handle some sweat and rain. I’ve used them for sweatier workouts and in a serious downpour and they’ve not caused the buds to malfunction or stop working.

That protection doesn’t extend to the charging case, which isn’t the smallest and does feel a bit on the cheap and plasticky side. The earbuds do at least sit securely inside with a charging notification light up front and a USB-C charging port around the back when you need to power up the case.

1More does also find room for dual microphones to let you take calls with them and speak to your phone’s smart assistant. There are some touch-based controls here that you can double and triple tap to play and pause audio, adjust volume, or end calls, but these aren’t great examples of touch controls. Hitting the sweet spot to activate them is a frustrating experience and that’s even when you’re not working out with them.

Features

Up to 11 hours battery life

If you want to use them to deal with calls, I wouldn’t describe them as best in class. The dual mics setup and AI-enabled ENC algorithm to block out outside noise to hone in on voices no doubt helps here, but the overall call quality isn’t exceptional either indoors or out.

The battery performance is good overall. You’ll get up to 11 hours off a single charge and 38 hours in total. A 5-minute quick charge mode also gives you 2 hours of listening time to play with.

Volume is a factor here and how close you’ll get to that maximum 11 hours, but with that fast charge feature available, they can comfortably get through a week’s use if you’re using them an hour or two a day and have a pretty fully charged case to drop them into.

Sound Quality

1More PurePower Dual Magnet Driver

12 EQ presets available in companion app

The S50 adopts an air conduction approach to delivering sound to our ears. It won’t entirely block up your ears to deliver power, a balanced sound profile, which is one that you can tweak as well.

There’s a 1More PurePower Dual Magnet driver powering that performance and while there’s pure and power in the name, I’m don’t feel those are necessarily the qualities I’d associate with what the S50 delivers.

Ultimately it feels like these buds try to cover all the bases and ends up feeling a bit middle of the ground across the board. They can go loud but in terms of giving you that pleasing balance, the bass is what I’d describe as a little muddy, the mids have a slightly boxy quality and trebles feel a touch grainy too, which some might appreciate but collectively these buds deliver fine but not standout audio.

There is a set of 12 preset EQs available in the 1More Music smartphone app, though I wouldn’t say they really elevate or dramatically alter what you get out of the box in its preset Studio mode.

As far as delivering that middle of the road audio when you’re competing with more sounds in your environment, it’s really banking on that overall loudness and that slightly more invasive air conduction design to achieve a good balance between your sound and exterior sound. I think it does a good enough job, but I think there are other air conduction headphones like the OpenFit that deliver a better sensation of awareness in comparison.

Final Thoughts The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 a pair of air conduction headphones that sadly don’t better the competition. Particularly on the sound front. They certainly have some nice qualities here, like a lightweight and pretty secure design, but in terms of delivering where it matters, especially given the price, there are better alternatives out there. Trusted Score

How we test We test every set of headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy Tested with real world use Tested across several days

FAQs What’s the battery life like for the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50? Battery life for these wireless air conduction headphones is 11 hours per charge, and with the charging case it is 38 hours in total.