What to expect from Sony TV and AV in 2024: Mini-LED TVs, WH-1000XM6 and more

Sony is one of the biggest tech brands on the planet, so when it has a new product to launch, plenty of people will be interested to see what it brings to the market.

There are products we can assume are launching in 2024 due to what Sony has done in previous years. We’ve also heard some news about its forthcoming TV plans, and we have a feeling Sony will throw a few unexpected products into the mix. Who could have expected the intriguing curio that was the HT-AX7 speaker system?

Here is what we’re expecting from Sony in 2024.

A focus on Mini-LED TVs

While OLED grabs most of the limelight in the TV market, Mini LED has been growing in stature and a number of TV brands are putting their eggs in its basket.

One of those brands is Sony. As you may have read in our article previewing Sony’s 2024 TV plans, they see Mini LED as having more potential and room to innovate than the highly competitive OLED field, with the screen technology fitting into their plans of producing more high brightness HDR displays.

Does this mean a move away from OLED? We don’t think Sony will abandon the panel technology, but our guess is that it’ll launch a new OLED (possible a replacement for the A90K) with the rest of the models being Mini LED/LCD TVs.

The WH-1000XM6 will break cover

Has it been nearly two years already? The WH-1000XM5 came out in 2022, which means if Sony follows its usual timetable, they’ll be a new model in 2024.

Given that the XM5 remain one of the best wireless headphones on the market, we struggle to think of ways Sony could improve upon it. We suspect it could follow in the direction of the WF-1000XM5 true wireless and tweak its audio. The true wireless ditched the rich, fun sound of previous models and upped the clarity and detail levels.

We’re looking forward to seeing what Sony can come up with.

A continued push on the ‘One Sony’ strategy

We’re not ones for analysing business strategy, but we’re seeing much more of the ‘One Sony’ strategy that began almost ten years ago.

They’ve not always got it right and there are still some odd things from time to time, but one thing we’ve picked up recently on is Sony’s push into aligning its various departments to work as one rather than compete with each other.

There’s the ‘Perfect for PS5‘ messaging that married its TVs and the PS5 console together. Its 360 Reality Audio technology is available across headphones, wireless speakers, and soundbars; and there’s Sony Pictures and Sony Music collaborating more closely with its TV and audio departments respectively.

What could that mean for 2024? We’d expect a big messaging push on all fronts: gaming, TV, audio, mobile, music, film, etc, that unites Sony’s products as an interconnected ecosystem.

With Sony owned Columbia Pictures celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, it wouldn’t surprise us to see the library for its BRAVIA Core streaming service given a big push to customers.