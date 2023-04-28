Trusted Recommends: E-ink devices make a comeback

OPINION: If you haven’t had a chance to catch up with our latest reviews then Trusted Recommends is here to run through the top scoring products of the last two weeks.

We’ve had a jam-packed couple of weeks, with a ton of new high-end TVs that are well worth investing in, as well as several e-ink devices that show there’s plenty more to look forward to from the technology. To see which products made the cut, simply keep reading on.

Sony VPL-XW7000ES

This top-of-the-line projector produces remarkably vivid and clear 4K visuals that will illuminate even the largest projection screens. Its precise HDR tone mapping, superior image processing, and seamless motion are also highly impressive, making it an excellent option for movie enthusiasts with cash to burn.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS

This Samsung Convection Oven is an excellent choice for those seeking more than just a standard microwave. Its automated programs and multi-purpose capabilities make it a great addition for space-saving kitchens.

Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro

Despite being marketed as a gaming keyboard, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro offers many versatile features, such as a customizable Command Dial and ergonomic design, making it ideal for both gaming and office work. Its premium quality justifies the higher price point.

Score: 4/5

Honor Magic 5 Pro

At a comparatively affordable price of £949 and featuring 512GB onboard storage to boot, the Honor Magic 5 Pro offers competitive features compared to other premium smartphones, and despite a few shortcomings it’s an attractive all-in-one package.

Score: 4.5/5

Click here to buy

JBL Endurance Peak 3

Providing excellent value, the JBL Endurance are truly wireless sports headphones with a secure earhook design, boasting powerful sound for workouts, and a long-lasting battery life, all of which compensate for the bulky, slippery charging case.

Score: 4/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Acer Predator X32 FP

The Predator X32 FP is a highly versatile 32-inch 4K monitor with impressive Mini-LED backlight technology that delivers good HDR performance, but a few minor upgrades wouldn’t have gone amiss to fully justify its cost.

Score: 4.5/5

Indesit BWE101685XWUKN

The Indesit BWE101685XWUKN is not the most economical washing machine, but it still offers a few cost-saving modes and great value for its 10kg capacity, not to mention excellent stain removal. Overall, it’s ideal for budget-conscious consumers who need to tackle lots of washing at one time.

Score: 4.5/5

Click here to buy

The Samsung QE75QN900C.

Samsung QE75QN900C

Despite being an 8K TV, the Samsung QE75QN900C’s exceptional picture quality and impressive upscaling capabilities make it a worthwhile investment even in today’s 4K-dominated market.

Score: 5/5

Logitech Blue Sona

Logitech’s first broadcast microphone, the Blue Sona, is a premium XLR option that exceeds expectations. It’s ideal for creators, streamers, and podcasters seeking to elevate their audio quality.

Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Acer Predator Helios 16 (2023)

The Predator Helios 16 sets the standard for high-performance gaming laptops, although its noisy cooling system and rough audio quality can be an issue. Despite its high price of £2800, the top-notch specs make it a good value proposition for users who expect a lot in return.

Score: 4.5/5

AOC AGON AG274QZM (2023)

The AOC AGON AG274QZM is an impressive gaming monitor with excellent Mini LED image quality, 240Hz motion performance, and numerous features. However, at its price point, better options are available.

Score: 4/5

Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro

The Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro is a powerful and robust power station, perfect for those who need a lot of energy off the grid. It has a user-friendly interface, an excellent display and a sturdy carrying handle. While some users may prefer a system with more charge cycles, this remains an excellent choice for portable power.

Score: 4.5/5

Remarkable 2

The Remarkable 2 is an excellent tool for taking notes in meetings, making to-do lists, or brainstorming ideas. It offers a distraction-free environment, making it a highly effective device for getting your thoughts on the page.

Score: 4/5

Click here to buy

Moccamaster KBGT

The Moccamaster KBGT may feel slightly fragile in certain areas, but it’s a reliable and easy-to-maintain filter coffee maker. It prioritises simplicity over features, producing superb filter coffee and storing it in a thermal carafe. Anyone who appreciates a good filter coffee will adore this outstanding machine.

Score: 4.5/5

Philips 55OLED907

The Philips 55OLED907 is a premium OLED TV with impressive sound and visuals, making it perfect for movie fans and gamers, while its design also appeals to fashion-conscious customers.

Score: 5/5

Cleer Scene

Although there are many affordable Bluetooth options, the Cleer Scene stands out with its exceptional audio quality. It’s one of the best-sounding options available for around £100.

Score: 4.5/5

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Medion Erazer X40 Beast

The Erazer X40 Beast is an exceptional gaming laptop with a great display, powerful specs, a mechanical keyboard, biometric log-in and an optional water cooler – all at a reasonable price.

Score: 4.5/5

Motorola Moto G73 5G

The Moto G73 provides a solid array of specs, flair and overall performance, making it a respectable choice for a budget Android phone.

Score: 4/5

Skuma Water

Skuma Water not only filters water but adds back minerals with infused flavors for hydration, coffee brewing and more. It’s loud and the build quality could be improved, but it’s a useful tool for those who want healthier water.

Score: 4/5

Panasonic TX-55LX800B

Although the Panasonic LX800 is not as impressive as its predecessors, it still provides a decent picture and audio performance for its sub-£900 price tag, making it a good 55-inch option for film and TV.

Score: 4/5

Samsung DV90T6240LN

The Samsung DV90T6240LN is one of the best high-end tumble dryers tested, thanks to its low running costs, great performance and clever features like SmartThings integration and a drying rack. Although the drying settings can be a tad confusing, it’s a top choice.

Score: 4.5/5

Campfire Orbit

The Campfire Orbit are a high-priced yet enjoyable set of truly wireless earbuds that delivers warm and rich audio performance. These earbuds are designed for audiophiles who prioritise sound quality over comfort features like active noise-cancellation and transparency modes.

Score: 4/5

BlindsbyPost Somfy Motorised Blinds

BlindsbyPost Somfy Motorised Blinds are an affordable upgrade to traditional blinds, with pre-configured installation and no power cables. They operate smoothly and quietly, but can’t be controlled by smart applications.

Score: 4.5/5

Click here to buy

Kobo Elipsa 2E

The Kobo Elipsa 2E is another strong pick for the platform-agnostic or anti-Amazon eBook consumer. Its large, clear screen is great for reading, while the Kobo Stylus 2 and accompanying software makes for a useful note-taking device.

Score: 4/5

Majority Snowdon II

The Majority Snowdon is an inexpensive but effective improvement on a TV’s built-in sound system, suitable for wall-mounting separately or being placed under a wall-mounted TV.

Score: 4/5

Realme GT 3

Although not the most visually appealing handset, the Realme GT 3 is a dependable smartphone option due to its impressive combination of a flagship chipset, an excellent display and remarkably fast 240W charging.

Score: 4/5

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300

The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 strikes a good balance between price and features, offering mid-range 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E at a reasonable cost. It has solid parental controls and security features, but they come at a premium price.

Score: 4/5

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE1600

Boasting the latest Wi-Fi 6E 6GHz network, ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi, and dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE1600 is a powerful router. Its app control and gaming features make it ideal for users who require top-of-the-line performance.

Score: 4.5/5