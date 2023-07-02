Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sound and Vision: You know what I’d like to see? A TV without built-in speakers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

OPINION: I’ve reviewed a lot of TVs over the past few years, and there’s one line that’s almost inevitable, a line that I tire of writing but write anyway: the TV’s sound is underwhelming.

It is fated, really, that most TVs reviewed will feature this line or one close to it. Sound wasn’t much of a problem with CRT TVs, as screens were massive enough to have an integrated sound system that could produce a sound that comfortably filled a room.

The move to flatscreens saved space, made it easier to place TVs on the wall, made them look nicer; but sound systems have suffered massively ever since.

There are a few TVs that do sound good, but it’s always ‘good for a flatscreen TV’. Sony is a good example of this, as their TVs – in particular the premium ones – offer crisp, clear, and dynamic sound, and decent bass too. I shan’t spoil an upcoming review but it fits into the “better than expected” category for a TV.

But even so, the sound quality won’t beat that of a separate soundbar. Flatscreen TV’s audio was compromised from the get-go, and everything since is akin to TV manufacturers trying to find their way out of a maze to find some decent audio.

LG C3 OLED Ghost in the Shell

It’s something that’s crossed my mind recently mainly because TV sound doesn’t seem to be getting any better. Recent LG OLED TVs have all sounded rather tame; after a few years of pretty decent sound, some Samsung’s TVs seem to withdraw within themselves. I could watch the same scene on a Samsung TV at volume 75 and it’ll sound quieter than a Sony TV at volume 40 because the speakers can’t be pushed too hard once past a certain level.

My solution? Bin the speakers entirely.

That’s right. Don’t even bother putting speakers in the TV’s chassis, because what’s the actual point if the audio quality isn’t going to get much better? Better yet, given that TV manufacturers are making a bigger point of attaching soundbars to their TV sales, why not offer a combo of a TV and a soundbar and sell that to customers instead?

It doesn’t have to be for every TV; perhaps market it more towards the home cinema crowd who’d be interested or who have their own sound system that they can connect to. But I just struggle to see what the point of a sound system is with modern TVs.

It can rarely offer the same thrills and excitement as an external sound system; you’re almost always going to have to pay for a sound system anyway to give it a boost. So why not discard the built-in speakers entirely, use that space for something else (or make the TV even slimmer), and make the TV all about the visuals rather than TV and sound.

It’s reached the point where paying £3000 for a TV, and only getting a sub-standard audio performance, is simply not good enough. It’s a waste. Audio quality seems to be an afterthought, so let’s dispense with them altogether. TVs will be better for it.

You might like…

Winners and Losers: Stray comes to Xbox, as Apple increases iCloud fees

Winners and Losers: Stray comes to Xbox, as Apple increases iCloud fees

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Ctrl+Alt+Del: Surround sound may soon be possible on laptops

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Surround sound may soon be possible on laptops

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Fast Charge: The Pixel Fold could have been much better if it was cheaper

Fast Charge: The Pixel Fold could have been much better if it was cheaper

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
The Google Pixel Fold brings flagship photography to foldables

The Google Pixel Fold brings flagship photography to foldables

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Pikmin 4 is the most delightfully disturbing game I’ve ever played

Pikmin 4 is the most delightfully disturbing game I’ve ever played

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Sound and Vision: Sky Live is a great idea, but is it too late?

Sound and Vision: Sky Live is a great idea, but is it too late?

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.