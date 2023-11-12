Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sound and Vision: The demise of Apple Music Voice points to a bigger problem in streaming

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

OPINION: Last week, Apple announced that it would be discontinuing its Apple Music Voice Plan in November, but could this point to a bigger problem than Siri’s skills as a digital assistant?

It’s been just over two years since Apple introduced its Apple Music Voice Plan, a subscription tier of the company’s music streaming service that invited users to access the app’s full catalogue of songs for just £4.99 a month – but only through Siri. 

While it was great to see an Apple Music plan that cost less than £5 a month, the tier relied on users being content using Siri to navigate and play music. For HomePod users, this may have been a decent way to save money, but having to constantly ask Siri to play specific tracks probably wasn’t as appealing a prospect for those wanting to stream music in the office or on public transport. 

For me, the loss of Apple Music Voice alone doesn’t feel particularly earth-shattering. However, I do think that it points to a universal problem with streaming services that has reared its head often, especially in recent years. 

We’ve seen it with Apple and Amazon’s cheaper voice assistant-controlled tiers and Disney and Netflix’s ad-supported plans. Streaming giants are offering increasingly limited services at more affordable rates that look like good deals on the surface but if you’ve been subscribed to these sites for long enough, this digital form of shrinkflation can be a harder pill to swallow. 

In 2016, you could stream Netflix content with no ads for £5.99 a month, or in HD for £7.49 a month. Now, the latter costs £10.99 a month plus an additional £4.99 for any family members who have moved out and want to continue watching on your plan. That’s a 46% increase for the same HD content (on two screens at a time) and neither of these plans begin to factor in 4K.

More recently, Amazon warned that it would be introducing ads to Prime Video for anyone not willing to pay an additional £2.99 a month on top of their usual subscription fee. Consider the fact that many households subscribe to more than one of these streaming services and these small price increases quickly add up with nothing new or exciting to show for them. 

Apple didn’t explicitly reveal why it decided to end the Apple Music Voice Plan, but this might be a sign that not everyone is happy to pay less for a more limited experience on their streaming apps of choice.

You might like…

Winners and Losers: Samsung’s mid-range foldable excites while all hope of a 27-inch iMac disappears

Winners and Losers: Samsung’s mid-range foldable excites while all hope of a 27-inch iMac disappears

Max Parker 13 hours ago
Ctrl+Alt+Del: Forget the silly name, an RTX 4070 Ti Super is a great idea

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Forget the silly name, an RTX 4070 Ti Super is a great idea

Adam Speight 1 day ago
Fast Charge: The Dimensity 9300 is the most powerful chip around, but it doesn’t matter

Fast Charge: The Dimensity 9300 is the most powerful chip around, but it doesn’t matter

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
Sound and Vision: France is making progress with 4K but what about the UK?

Sound and Vision: France is making progress with 4K but what about the UK?

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Winners and Losers: We’re impressed by Apple’s M3 family, but where’s the iMac Pro?

Winners and Losers: We’re impressed by Apple’s M3 family, but where’s the iMac Pro?

Max Parker 1 week ago
Ctrl+Alt+Del: Snapdragon X Elite has one fatal flaw – Windows on Arm

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Snapdragon X Elite has one fatal flaw – Windows on Arm

Adam Speight 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.