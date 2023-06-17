Fast Charge: Sunbird and Beeper could fix Android’s big iMessage issue

OPINION: Google has been having a hard time convincing Apple to adopt the RCS messaging standard to bring iMessage-like features to Android users chatting with their buddies on iPhone, but there could be a different answer in the form of two upcoming (and competing) apps; Sunbird and Beeper.

I think most people are aware of the blue vs green bubble debate by now; iPhone users that use iMessage are rewarded with the coveted blue bubbles while using standard SMS texting with Android users results in the dreaded green bubble.

The controversy boils down to the fact that iMessage users can send GIFs, voice notes, high-quality images and texts, use the messaging platform without cellular connectivity and more, but none of this is available if messaging an Android user.

Android users have something similar in the form of RCS, an alternative to standard SMS and MMS messaging that brings an iMessage-like experience – the problem is that RCS and iMessage don’t play well. As a result, Android users added to group chats won’t be able to leave, reactions and edited messages come through as all new text messages and more.

In fact, as a long-time iOS and iMessage user, it was one of the hardest things to adjust to when moving to Android. Google has done a lot to try and convince Apple to adopt the RCS standard, including a dedicated minisite, but it has largely fallen on deaf ears.

After all, iMessage is one of the biggest reasons to go for an iPhone, and Apple isn’t about to hand that to Android.

There are alternatives available via Google Play, but whether it’s BlueBubbles or AirMessage, the apps tend to have one thing in common: you’ll need a Mac to use iMessage on Android. The apps essentially turn your Mac into a server, forwarding incoming and outgoing messages to your Android.

The fact you have to leave a Mac on constantly is less than ideal, and it’s usually quite difficult to set up the various port forwarding rules on your router to allow it to work when you’re out and about, not just when you’re connected to your home Wi-Fi network. So, what’s the alternative?

For the longest time, there wasn’t one, but that looks like it’s going to change in 2023 with the rollout of two similar (but competing) apps; Sunbird and Beeper.

Image credit: Beeper

Known as universal chat apps, both Sunbird and Beeper look to combine messaging from various platforms into a single app, allowing you to text, use Facebook Messenger and other social platforms and, most interestingly, iMessage. This isn’t some Mac server-based solution either, with both apps finding novel ways to bring iMessage to Android.

While I’ve not had the pleasure of getting early access to Beeper, an app that boasts support for 15 social networks and chat platforms including iMessage, Instagram, Discord, Slack and WhatsApp, I have had a little play with Sunbird.

Though further behind in development than Beeper – Sunbird only supports iMessage, text messaging and WhatsApp for now, with Facebook Messenger and Signal support coming soon – I can confidently say that the iMessage functionality works very well.

Image credit: Sunbird

It took a couple of minutes to set up and I’ve had no issue sending and receiving iMessages during the few weeks since. It could be a real game-changer for iPhone users tempted to make the jump to Android but don’t want to give up access to iMessage.

It’s not perfect right now – you can only send messages from your Apple ID and not your phone number, and you’ll need to create a new Apple ID unless yours has been inactive use for more than two weeks – but it’s a tantalising teaser of things to come in the next few months.

Both Sunbird and Beeper are actively in development right now but you can sign up to a waitlist to get early access to both. If you’re tempted to try out the tech, you can head to the Sunbird and Beeper websites respectively.

So, while Apple officially refuses to bring iMessage to Android, you’ll soon be able to use it anyway. Apple, you might as well just support RCS at this point…