ZTE Nubia Z20 specs leak reveals a fresh OnePlus 7 Pro rival with two screens

A specs sheet for the ZTE Nubia Z20 has appeared online, suggesting it’ll be yet another rival to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The specs sheet appeared on Chinese site TENAA on Tuesday and lend credence to a wealth of previous leaks about the phone.

The sheet indicates the phone, which is believed to be the Nubia Z20, will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest gaming focused Snapdragon 855 Plus gaming CPU and come with 6/8/12GB RAM options. If accurate this will make the Nubia Z20 a flagship level smartphone.

One interesting touch is that the phone will reportedly feature two OLED displays. The “front” screen will reportedly be 6.4-inches big while the secondary rear display will measure in at a smaller 5.1-inches.

According to the leaked data both will boast 2340 x1080p resolutions. How the twin screen functionality will actually function remains to be seen, but the specs suggest the Nubia Z20 will run Android 9 and have a sizable 3900mAh battery.

Related: Best smartphones 2019

The leak suggests the phone will also feature a tri-camera system that’s on a par with most competing flagships, like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy S10. Details about the specific arrangement are thin on the ground outside of the fact it will have an undisclosed 48-megapixel main sensor, which is presumably the same Sony snapper used by OnePlus and pretty much every other OEM this year.

The specs sheet follows a separate ZTE Nubia Z20 leak from earlier this week. The leak stemmed from TME.net and suggested the phone will have a “flexi” display panel and be capable of 8K video recording. The report also suggested the phone will make its debut on the 8th of August, a mere day after the expected release of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 phablet.

Sadly none of the reports indicated when/if the ZTE Nubia Z20 will launch in the UK or how much it will cost. Though considering the lack of ZTE phones being offered by mainstream UK carriers we don’t have high hopes it’ll arrive in Blighty anytime soon, if at all.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More