Zenfone 6 gets killer Pixel 3a and P30 Pro camera features – here’s how they work

Asus is adding a number of killer Pixel 3a and Huawei P30 Pro-like camera features to its latest Zenfone 6.

The features are being added via an over the air update that began rolling out on Thursday. According to the release the update is being staggered, so it could be a while before it appears on every Zenfone 6.

“Since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice,” explained the release.

“Thanks for your patience. You may tap “System updates” in [Settings] >[System] to check if there is new firmware available.”

The key feature is a new Super Night mode on the phone’s ultra-wide camera sensor. This is a custom feature we’ve traditionally on seen on Google Pixel and top-end Huawei phones, like the P30 Pro. It should in theory radically improve the Zenfone 6’s low light performance. We’ll be testing the new mode the moment the update is available for our Zenfone 6 review unit.

Related: Best smartphone

You can see a full list of the other new features being added to the Zenfone as part of Asus’ latest update below:

Enable “Super Night mode” on Ultra-wide camera.

Get weather displayed on the lock screen.

Optimize translation strings in Setting.

Improve system stability.

Improve camera rotation stability.

Optimize UI Animation.

Optimize the headphone sound quality.

Related: Best camera phone

The Zenfone 6 is the latest flagship from Taiwanese tech mogul Asus. It’s primary selling point is a custom “flip camera” setup that combines a primary 48-megapixel Sony sensor with a secondary ultrawide sensor. Unlike competing phones the setup can be flipped up to take selfies. This gives the Zenfone 6 an all screen, notch free design that we thing’s outright gorgeous.

The flip system is one of many notch replacements being demoed at the moment. The OnePlus 7 Pro features a pop up camera design that sees the front sensor rise out of the phone’s top. Xiaomi and Oppo are also looking at ways to create ‘in display front cameras’ that are invisible to the naked eye.