YouTube TV might not be screwed, as Fox Sports networks return

Just last week we were practically writing obituaries for YouTube TV after it announced subscribers would lose access to all of the Fox Sports networks, carrying regional live sports to large parts of the United States.

However, today we can start writing the classic sports comeback story, with news YouTube has reached a new agreement with the content owner Sinclair Broadcasting to restore access to 19 of the 21 networks it lost at the end of February.

Typical! I’d just cancelled YouTube TV because I didn’t think I’d be able to watch Miami Heat games any more. Anyway, for those who didn’t rush to cancel in a really reactionary manner, this is great news. It means access to loads of NBA games as the play-offs close in.

It also restores access to the local channel carrying Major League Baseball games with the season commencing at the beginning of next month. The new deal will carry the two parties through the whole of the 2020 MLB season, which ends in October/November, according to a Variety report.

The two outlying networks, which won’t be returning, are Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West, which covers certain teams in Los Angeles. The L.A. Clippers, L.A. Kings, L.A. Angels and Anaheim Ducks are affected, but Lakers fans are not. The YES Network, which covers New York Yankees games, is also missing in action still.

A statement from YouTube reads: “YouTube TV will continue carrying the Fox RSNs in select areas only. Affected members who no longer have access to this content will receive a notification in the YouTube TV app soon. We don’t take this decision lightly, and will continue to do our best to make YouTube TV a best-in-class experience.”

Sinclair added: “We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation.”

