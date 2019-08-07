You can charge the Note 10 ridiculously fast – but there’s a massive catch

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are both now official and one new feature has caught our eye – they charge much faster than before.

If we don’t count the 5G version of the Galaxy S10, this is the first time in years Samsung has upped the rate of which its flagship phone charge. Both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus support 25w charging, up from the 15w you’d find on older models.

How this will actually affect the rate at which the phone charges remains to be seen and it’ll likely depend on which model of Note 10 you’re using. The Note 10 has a 3500mAh battery, for example, so it’ll charge faster than the Note 10 Plus with its 4300mAh cell.

There is a big catch here and it’s something of a disappointment. These two new phones are actually capable of charging even faster, up to 45w. That makes it slightly faster than even the Huawei P30 Pro. It’s a shame then that Samsung doesn’t include a 45w adaptor in the box, forcing you to splash out even more cash to really get the most out of this high-end phone.

Samsung has yet to confirm how much these 45w chargers will cost and whether it’ll have to be a Samsung specific version.

Huawei and OnePlus, both of which offer high-wattage charging, include the fastest possible charger in the box.

Both versions of the Galaxy Note 10 also support wireless charging and again this has been improved. You’ll now be able to juice the the phones up without any wires at 15w, if you have the right charger. As it happens Samsung will sell an improved Qi wireless pad capable of charging the new phones at this rate.

You’ll be able to pick both phones up from August 23 and they’ll be carried by all the big networks in the UK and USA. There’s also a 5G version of the Plus available too, which is virtually the same phone just with support for the latest mobile networks.

