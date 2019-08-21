Google’s stripped-down search app, Google Go, is here to free up a bit of space on your Android device, and save you a bit of stress when your connection conks out.

Google Go is a lighter, faster alternative to the Google app, designed to work speedily even under a bad connection, by using up less storage and memory. Google has just announced that the app is now available to download on Android phones everywhere.

Weighing in at just over 7MB, Google Go is tiny in comparison to the regular Google app but it doesn’t lose out on Google’s main features. The small size means the app can run quickly no matter how poor your connection is.

If your phone crashes it will remember where you were and show you your search results as soon as you get you connection back up and running. Google Go can also create web versions of apps so you don’t have to squeeze all of your favourites into a phone with limited storage.

Google Go can also read out any web page aloud, so if you struggle to read the words on your screen (or just don’t want to) you can listen along as Google’s AI speaks the words out to you.

The app comes with Google Lens built in, so you can also read and translate text you see out and about with a tap of your camera shutter – perfect for translating signs and menus when you’re travelling abroad.

The app has been available to download on Android Go edition devices and in specific countries, with almost half of its users located in India, since 2017. Other lightweight apps from Google include YouTube Go, Gmail Go, Google Maps Go and Gallery Go.

If you’re looking for a speedy search app that won’t be a storage hog, you can download Google Go for Android from the Google Play Store now. Just follow this link.

