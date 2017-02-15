You can now try out EA Origin Access for free

Electronic Arts is now offering a seven day free trial for its Origin Access Service on PC.

The monthly subscription service features a selection of free games as part of the ‘Access Vault’ alongside exclusive discounts and playable trials.

Signing up to the limited trial will grant you immediate access to the aforementioned vault, which is packed with quite a few games worth checking out.

If you’re looking to purchase any EA published titles you can find them at a cheaper price in the meantime.

Some of the titles available through the Origin Vault include:

Star Wars Battlefront

Unravel

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Mass Effect Trilogy

Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

FIFA 16

Battlefield 4

Need for Speed

This War of Mine

Titanfall

You can sign up for the trial right now over at the Origin website.The service normally costs £3.99 a month or £19.99 for an annual subscription.

Anything in the vault catch your eye? Let us know in the comments.