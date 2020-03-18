Sky Sports has made for pretty dull viewing since the postponement of Premier League and EFL football last week, and to make it up to customers, Sky has announced that you can now pause your Sky Sports subscription without incurring any penalties, or having to give Sky 31 days’ notice.

Live British football is usually the biggest thing on Sky Sports, but with none going on right now a lot of customers are essentially paying for reruns, random old highlights, and more sports-related news and analysis than anyone could possibly enjoy.

In an attempt to prevent masses of customers from cancelling their Sky Sports subscriptions, Sky is now allowing penalty free temporary stoppages.

“While we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will eventually go ahead, if you wish to pause your sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period,” the company announced as part of its Covid-19 update.

Unfortunately, you can’t pause your Sky Sports subscription online. Instead, you have to get in touch with Sky’s downgrades team over the phone.

Sky has told Trusted Reviews that it may be possible to do this online in the future, but it hasn’t been able to make it happen yet due to the time and resource constraints brought on by current circumstances.

Therefore, you need to call: 03337591627.

As Sky explains: “Calls to Sky contact centres are inclusive for Sky Mobile and Sky Talk customers. If you’re not with Sky Mobile or Sky Talk, calls to 03 numbers cost the same as calls to 01 or 02 numbers and are included in your calls package. If you don’t have a calls package, charges may apply so check your provider’s tariff guide.”

Trusted Reviews understands that you’ll need to go through this same process, in order to take your subscription off pause.

Will BT Sport, which has packed its schedule with reruns and an array of niche sports events, follow suit?

