Fancy a new Aldi gaming PC? Well, now you can get one – sort of – as the cut price baked beans seller has started selling a Medion gaming desktop online.

Aldi has decided to dive deeper in PC gaming and – given the brand’s reputation – you’d think it’d be operating in the budget system market but this is not the case. The Medion Gaming Desktop PC it now offers is £949.99 and offers specifications that are nothing to be sniffed at.

Here are the key specs for Aldi’s foray into desktop gaming:

Intel Core i5-9400 processor

NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 graphics

1GB PCIe SSD storage

16GB DDR4 RAM

Windows 10

The rig certainly isn’t one that’s going to knock anyone’s socks off but it is certainly more competent than what you’d expect when you hear the phrase “Aldi gaming PC”.

Aldi isn’t putting all of its eggs in one basket either. The grocery brand is also selling a 15.6-inch Medion laptop for the same price.

The company – which is known for its lower prices – has made sure to stick to its roots with its gaming system offering as well. A £479.99 Medion desktop PC with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD is also on sale from Aldi along with two other sub-£700 Medion laptop offerings.

Aldi is actually no stranger to gaming – a lovely sentence you didn’t think you’d read today.

The budget grocery store launched an ill-fated campaign called Teatime Takedown – a semi-in jest idea that let parents sign up to have pro-gamers destroy their children in online games to get them to come down for tea (via Dexerto).

Unsurprisingly, this idea saw backlash and the campaign was withdrawn.

Aldi – evidently – has chosen not to shy away from gaming despite the misjudged campaign and even sells a book of Fortnite hacks alongside its desktop and laptop range.

