Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro confirmed to pack the best Snapdragon chipset

The Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC, says a top Xiaomi executive.

While the 865 was rumoured to be included in the K30 Pro last month, Xiaomi VP and Redmi general manager Lu Weibing only confirmed the presence of the chipset yesterday.

Lu took to microblogging site Weibo to share the news on Tuesday, along with an image of the Qualcomm chip in case there was still any confusion.

The Snapdragon 865 is a 5G SoC with Qualcomm’s 5th generation AI engine, Gigapixel-speed videos, a 64MP camera and desktop-level gaming features.

The 855 can be found in most 2019 flagship Android phones so the 865 will need to be pretty impressive to improve upon it.

The Weibo post – which was first spotted by Dealntech – also offered insight into the production timeline of the phone.

It looks as though the Redmi K30 Pro will hit shelves in March 2020, though the poster does not offer an official launch date.

In another poster, Redmi confirms that the K30 Pro will not have a notch or a punch-hole camera, leading us to believe that the company could be sticking with the pop-up style camera found on the K20 Pro.

While we’d already heard rumours that the K30 Pro would be kitted out with the 865 chipset, Redmi still has yet to confirm whether the camera will be limited to 64MP or if it will take on Xiaomi’s record-breaking 108MP sensor.

The Redmi K30, on the other hand, features a 6.67-inch screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, a quad camera setup with a 64MP, an 8MP and two 2MP sensors and offers up to 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. The K30 launched in China in December.

