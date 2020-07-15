Xiaomi took to the virtual stage this afternoon to announce all the latest updates to its product lines, including the latest Mi Smart Band and a new pair of wireless headphones. Perhaps the most exciting reveal is the new Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone range that focuses on affordability.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 line consists of three new phones: the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9C and the ultra-affordable Redmi 9A.

Read on to find out more about each handset.

Redmi 9

The Redmi 9 sits at the top of the line-up. The entry-level smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G80, this phone is ideal for mobile gamers and daily use. The smartphone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster to control home appliances, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and is dual-sim compatible.

The Redmi 9 features an impressive quad camera setup, which includes a 13MP primary camera, an 118-degree ultra-wide angle camera, a 5MP macro lens, along with portrait mode and an 8MP selfie camera in the notch.

The phone packs a hefty 5,020mAh battery and is available in Sunset Purple, Carbon Gray and Ocean Green, with prices starting at €149 (or €20 more for double the storage).

Redmi 9C

The Redmi 9C is the middle child in the Redmi 9 series. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Dot Drop display and is kitted with MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset. Like the Redmi 9, the 9C has a 3.5mm headphone jack and is dual-sim compatible. The phone storage can be expanded up to 512GB and the 5,000mAh battery can keep your phone going for two entire days.

The camera module has been cut down to a AI triple camera, which includes a 13MP primary camera and a macro lens, and the phone comes in three vibrant colours – Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange and Midnight Gray.

Prices for the Redmi 9C start at €119.

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A is the most pared down option of the group but, at under €100, it’s definitely worth a closer look.

The 9A has a 6.53-inch Dot Drop display and is powered by the Helio G25. The smartphone features a single 12MP AI camera on its rear, along with a camera in the waterdrop notch for selfies. The 9A has the same 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-sim compatibility and expandable storage as the 9C, as well as the same two day 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 9A comes in Peacock Green, Granite Gray and Sky Blue, with prices starting at just €99.

There’s no word on whether the Xiaomi Redmi 9 series is coming to the UK just yet, but we have our fingers crossed we’ll hear an announcement soon.

