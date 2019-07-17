Xiaomi Mi A3: Forget the OnePlus 7, Xiaomi’s flagship killer is back

The Xiaomi Mi A3 has just been unveiled and it looks like an impressive-looking budget offering.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 follows last year’s launch of the Mi A2 – a smartphone which gained acclaim for exceeding expectations despite its budget price. It features a 6.88-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

In a move rare for modern smartphones, the Mi A3 does actually get a downgrade from the Mi A2 in one key area. The Mi A2 featured a Full HD+ display while the Mi A3 has been saddled with a lower resolution HD+ display.

Related: Best cheap phones

The lower resolution display could contribute to a beefy battery life upgrade for the Xiaomi Mi A3. The Mi A3 comes with a mammoth 4030mAh battery – compared to the Mi A2’s 3000mAh battery.

The size bump would have been an impressive improvement on its own but the resolution downgrade could significantly extend battery life. You’ll be able to fill it fast too with the Mi 3’s 18W fast-charging.

Related: Best phones

The new Xiaomi has another upgrade in the form of a camera spec bump. The Mi A3 features a triple camera setup – including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The selfie camera hasn’t been ignored – a 32-megapixel sensor is on the front and uses Xiaomi’s “perfect selfie” AI technology.

We here at Trusted Reviews gave the Xiaomi Mi A2 a glowing 4 star review. Our review said: “The Xiaomi Mi A2 is a phone that punches way above its weight. A few hardware shortfalls and limited availability drop it just short of an automatic recommendation, but this is deeply impressive stuff from Xiaomi”.

The Mi A3 is priced at €249 (~£225) for the base configuration. You can up the internal storage for €279 (~£252) and the phone comes in three colours: White, Blue and Gray.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More