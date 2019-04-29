Xiaomi finally unveils the UK release date for the 5-star Mi 9

The highly-anticipated new triple-camera Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship will be available on Vodafone and directly from Xiaomi from £499.

Top-value Chinese tech manufacturer Xiaomi has announced that their new Mi 9 flagship will be available to buy in the UK from tomorrow (April 30). The smartphone will be a Vodafone network exclusive, and you can also pick it up directly from Xiaomi – either from its website or its London high-street outlet.

In our Xiaomi Mi 9 review we gave the phone the full five stars – and it’s no surprise to see why. The headline feature is the rear triple-camera set-up, which offers ultrawide and telephoto lenses and a maximum 48-megapixel resolution, but the front of the device is no less impressive – the 6.39-inch AMOLED screen houses an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a tiny dew-drop notch for the selfie camera.

Underneath the screen you’ll find the latest Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB RAM for both the 64GB and 128GB models – these specs go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy S10, and so should provide more than enough power even for demanding users.

A cutting-edge feature is the 20W fast-charging (rising to 27W for wired charging). This is a welcome development considering the Xiaomi Mi 8 didn’t even feature wireless charging at all – we found that 30 minutes wired charging gave us 55% power, while the same length of time on a wireless charging pad got us 20%.

We tip this device to be “one of the most worthwhile flagship smartphone purchases of the year.” The SIM-free price is just as mouth-watering as the specs: the 64GB base model will cost £499 while the more spacious 128GB variant is expected to be priced at £549. There’s no confirmed US availability at the moment.

Vodafone has also prepared tempting monthly contract options: the £128GB version plus 60GB mobile data per month could be yours for £42 and £9 up-front.

