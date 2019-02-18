Xiaomi Mi 9: Price, release date, specs and all the latest leaks

Xiaomi Mi 9: Release date, specs, and all the latest rumours

The Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro are two of our dark horse picks for 2019. Here’s everything we know about them, from the launch date to the specs.

Last year’s Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 8 saw the Chinese brand making a belated play into the UK market. It was undoubtedly worth the wait.

So what does Xiaomi have in store for 2019? Will the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro be able to take the next step from their illustrious predecessors? Here’s what we know so far, which turns out to be a surprisingly large amount.

Xiaomi Mi 9 release date – When is the Xiaomi Mi 9 out?

We know for a fact that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be announced on February 20. That’s just days away.

The Chinese company has taken the bold step of announcing that the Mi 9 will launch on the same day as the Samsung Galaxy S10. Good luck with that.

“Coming up next is something everyone has been waiting for, Xiaomi’s Mi 9 the successor to the Mi 8 is launching on 20 February in China!” Xiaomi said in a forum post.

So when can we expect to see the Xiaomi Mi 9 outside of China? We might find out a few days later on February 24, which is when Xiaomi has said it will be holding another launch event at MWC 2019.

As for a potential UK release date, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 8 launched in the UK in November 2018. So while the Xiaomi Mi 9 is going to be announced very soon, we likely still have a long wait ahead of us.

Xiaomi Mi 9 price – How much will the Xiaomi Mi 9 cost?

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro costed £499 at launch, while the Xiaomi Mi 8 costed a fraction less at £459. Which isn’t a massive difference admittedly, but then these are two very similar phones.

We would hope for a similar price for the Xiaomi Mi 9 family, though with smartphone prices rising across the board, we’re half expecting the Pro model to burst through the £500 barrier.

Whatever the final price, it’s unlikely to be seen as particularly expensive. Accompanying a shot of the Mi 9, the company recently asked “Can you guess the price of this beauty?”

In other words, Xiaomi is making relative affordability a major feature of the Mi 9. Good to see.

Xiaomi Mi 9 – Performance

Xiaomi really is spoiling all the juicy Mi 9 secrets, including the chip that will power the two phones. Director of product management Donovan Sung took to Twitter recently to reveal that the Mi 9 will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 CPU.

Okay, so this one’s not such a spoiler. We kind of knew that this would be the case, as the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro (and almost every other 2018 flagship) packed the Snapdragon 845. It would have been more of a talking point if the Mi 9 hadn’t featured the Snapdragon 855

Qualcomm’s new chip will be built using a smaller 7nm process, making it faster and more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 845. This thing’s going to fly.

Xiaomi Mi 9 – Design and display

Just as we already know when the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be announced, we also have a good idea what it will look like. This is because Xiaomi itself has issued some images of the forthcoming phone on its forums and on Twitter.

As you can see, the Xiaomi Mi 9 continues the general design language of the Xiaomi Mi 8, with a curvy, shiny back and a vertically stacked camera array. There’s also something of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro to it, perhaps thanks to that brilliant colour-shifting blue finish.

Speaking of which, Xiaomi Senior Vice President Wang Xiang recently took to Twitter to spill some more details on the Mi 9 design.

“We used nano-level laser engraving holographic technology + dual layer nano coating to create this beautiful and unique color,” it reads. It’s an improvement over the slightly gimmicky see-through back of the Mi 8 Pro, in our opinion.

As for the front of the device, a recent tweet from the official Xiaomi account reveals: “The beautiful chin of #Mi9, now 40% smaller than Mi 8’s!”

This means the screen-to-body ratio is going to ben even higher for the Mi 9 than the Mi 8.

There’s no news on the nature of the display(s) yet, but it’s worth noting that the Mi 8 and the Mi 8 Pro packed OLED technology. We doubt the company is going to step back from this appealing feature.

Xiaomi Mi 9 – Camera

As we’ve already shown, Xiaomi has given us a huge glimpse at the Xiaomi Mi 9’s back. This has allowed us to see the phone’s new triple-camera system.

This feature was much leaked in advance, so it’s not a particularly big revelation. It also sees Xiaomi following its big local rival, Huawei, which packed its own Mate 20 family with three cameras late last year.

Xiaomi has also offered a hint as to the make-up of those three cameras. In an official tweet to confirm its presence at MWC 2019, the company showed a graphic of a triple camera layout with the word ‘See’ rendered in three illustrative fonts. This seems to suggest that one of the Mi 9’s rear cameras will be a wide-angle sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 9 – Additional features

The Xiaomi tweet that revealed the Mi 9’s reduced chin also offered a further sneak peak at a Mi 9 feature. It seems the new phone will pack an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Of course, if you used the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro you’d know that this isn’t a first for the range. but does this tweet signify that the technology will be making its way into the plain Mi 9 this year, though? We’ll have to wait in hope on that one.

What features are you hoping to see on the Xiaomi Mi 9? Let us know over on Facebook or Twitter @TrustedReviews.