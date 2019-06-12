Xiaomi Mi 9T has arrived in Europe looking like a true flagship killer

Xiaomi have just launched another tempting low-budget high-spec smartphone in Europe. Here’s all we know about the Mi 9T so far, including its price and release date.

Xiaomi has announced that the Mi 9T would be released in Europe, at the starting price of €330 (£295/$375). The smartphone will be sold from June 17, and going by the features and specs — including staggering 91.9% screen-to-body ratio, in-screen fingerprint scanner and 4000mAh battery — you could be getting a flagship-equalling handset for that price. UK launch date and price has not yet been confirmed.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T — known as the Redmi K20 in China and India — has very promising specifications. It runs on the Snapdragon 730, and the base model offers 6GB and 64GB of storage. Battery capacity is considerable, at 4000mAh, and it ships with the latest Android 9 operating system.

At the launch announcement, a particular selling point was the 91.9% high screen-to-body ratio. This is enabled by a pop-up selfie camera (looking very similar to that of the OnePlus 7 Pro), and ultra thin bezels, measuring just 1.855mm along the side and 2.1mm along the top of the display. The screen itself (which has an in-built fingerprint scanner) measures 6.39 inches and is AMOLED Full HD+, and that pop-up selfie camera has an impressive resolution of 20 megapixels. There is a triple camera module on the rear of the device, consisting of an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, along with the 48-megapixel main camera.

We can presume from its name that it will considered as the sequel to the Xiaomi Mi 9. We were very impressed with this device, giving it the full 5 stars out of 5. We gave its camera fulsome praise, and were very impressed with the fast performance and gorgeous screen. It’s truly unbeatable at the price of £499 (~$633). Remember to check for our review of the Mi 9T after the UK release to see if it can hit that same high bar.

Unfortunately there’s currently no sign that the Mi 9T Pro (Redmi K20 Pro), which has a more powerful Snapdragon 855 procesor, will be available in Europe.