Xiaomi has officially unveiled the 11T Pro, the 11T and the 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi has just announced three new phones in its 11 series – the 11 Lite 5G NE, the 11T and the top-of-the-line 11T Pro.

The phones are some of the first we’ve seen from Xiaomi since the company officially confirmed that it would be dropping the “Mi” name from its products going forward.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The highlight of today’s launch was, of course, the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

The 11T Pro features a flat 6.67-inch AMOLED display with TrueColor, one billion colours and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The phone also takes advantage of a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and an up to 480Hz touch sampling rate for smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness without draining the battery.

The Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G flagship chipset for speedy performance and an improved battery life, as well as advanced photography capabilities.

The camera itself is a 108-megapixel triple array, consisting of a 108-megapixel (f/1.75) wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) 2x telemacro lens. The camera is capable of capturing 4K HDR10+ video in over one billion colours. Audio Zoom makes it possible to get closer with your eyes and your ears, while Night Mode offers better results in low-light environments.

One of the biggest upgrades here is the battery. The 5000mAh battery supports 120W HyperCharge fast charging, which Xiaomi claims is the fastest in the industry. The 120W charger can apparently charge a phone from 0 to 72% in 10 minutes, and to 100% in just 17.

The 11T Pro features a USB Type-C port, support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi- 6 and dedicated dual speakers with support for Sound By Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos.

The phone comes in three colours – Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue – and is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations.

Xiaomi 11T

Next up is the Xiaomi 11T.

This phone packs a similar 120Hz 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with the same 1000 nits peak brightness and 480Hz touch sampling rate as the Pro.

The 11T includes the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chip, which is a 6nm processor with support for 5G.

The phone features the same 108-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel triple camera array as the Pro, along with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

While the phone doesn’t take advantage of the same blazingly fast 120W HyperCharge charging the Pro does, the 5000mAh battery does support 67W fast charging. This means it’s capable of going from 0 to 100% in a short 36 minutes.

The phone also features Dolby Atmos-powered dedicated dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 support and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The 11T is available in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue and comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variations.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Finally, there’s the Xiami 11 Lite 5G NE.

The 11 Lite 5G NE is a slim and lightweight phone with a smaller 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support.

The Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6nm processor, giving the phone 5G support.

It also packs a triple rear camera. In this case, that consists of a 64-megapixel (f/1.79) lens, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) lens and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) lens, with support for Night Mode, One-click AI cinema, Cinematic video filters and a new Vlog mode. There’s also a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

There’s a 4250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging in the Lite, along with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

The phone is available in Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue and Peach Pink as well as a new colour called Snowflake White. You can get it with 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB.