Xiaomi announces the Mi Note 10 Lite – a promising “accessible” Moto G rival

Xiaomi has quietly unveiled the Mi Note 10 Lite, with an announcement appearing on the company website yesterday. The company wants its cheaper smartphone to offer a new level of accessibility, as well as the latest tech.

Xiaomi quotes a company motto: “Quality technology accessible for everyone.” In combination with the ‘Lite’ moniker, this clearly suggests the upcoming phone will be a more affordable addition to the Mi Note 10 range.

We can see from the image Xiaomi has provided, that the Mi Note 10 Lite is basically the same form factor as the Mi Note 10, albeit with a slightly different camera array.

An oddly-worded statement on Xiaomi’s website teases an upcoming reveal event, which will tell us more about the Mi 10 Lite. It reads: “Yet again Xiaomi is ready to Compete in ‘The League of the Giants’, It’s time to open your agenda…”

That reveal event is scheduled for April 30, at 12pm GMT.

Xiaomi has stepped up its game recently, most notably with the Mi Note 10, which we gave a four-star rating at the end of last year. The phone impressed with tech that went above and beyond its mid-range £474 price tag.

Our reviewer said: “The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is a good phone that, like most Xiaomi handsets, is attractively priced. The quality of the hardware included for the money is good – or much better in the case of the camera lineup. The main 108-megapixel camera impresses, as does the quality of its zoom images.

“However, this handset is lacking a degree of polish. The camera is slow, it isn’t the most attractive of phone despite all that curved glass, and the fingerprint scanner performance is poor.”

Now, with some hindsight on the release of the Mi Note 10, it’s not impossible that the Lite version actually bests it in a few departments, despite the fact its bound to be cheaper. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

