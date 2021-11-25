 large image

Xiaomi 12 series to go all-in on curved displays

The Xiaomi 12 series will all have curved displays, according to fresh rumours from China.

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station has posted the claims on Chinese social network Weibo.

Both last year’s Xiaomi 11 Ultra (pictured) and the Xiaomi Mi 11 featured curved displays, but the Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 11i, and Xiaomi 11T Pro went with perfectly flat screens.

While it’s far from a universal trend, we had detected a slight shift back towards flatter screens in the smartphone market. Most notably, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series both went with completely flat frontages, and where Apple goes, much of the rest of the market tends to follow.

There’s been a bit of backlash against curved displays over recent years, too. While they look good in press shots, such displays are more vulnerable to damage and prone to false palm inputs, while video content lacks uniformity, with light distortions often blighting landscape content.

Another interesting snippet to note from the original source is that the Xiaomi 12 series (Xiaomi dropped the ‘Mi’ branding earlier in the year) will apparently have symmetrical speakers, which likely means that they’ll line up on the same side of the top and bottom edges, unlike with the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Other than this latest tip, we’ve heard that the Xiaomi 12 might just be the first phone running on the Snapdragon 898 to hit the market.

We’ve also heard that the phone will go with a 50MP camera (three in fact) rather than the 108MP monstrosity of the Xiaomi Mi 11 line. A 100W charger has also been rumoured.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
