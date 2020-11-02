Xbox Series X Streaming Apps: Apple TV, Netflix, Disney Plus and Now TV confirmed

When you pick up your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10, you’ll surely be too busy playing Dirt 5 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to worry about streaming apps.

However, when the time comes, you may be interested to know which streaming services Microsoft has confirmed will be available at launch.

Topping the list is the Apple TV app, meaning access to the Apple TV Plus platform as well as the ability to access your iTunes TV shows and movies library from your new Xbox console. In the US, Apple TV users will also be able to add premium channels like Showtime, CBS All Access and AMC+.

Naturally, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify and Netflix will be available for all users, while a selection of others will be available depending on your location.

Brits will be pleased to know that both Sky Go and Now TV are available on the next-gen consoles. However, there’s no confirmation of apps like the BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All4 or Demand 5 yet. Microsoft does say ‘more will be waiting for you’ when you fire up the Xbox Series X|S console on November 10.

Here’s a list of others, with availability dependent on the region:

Netflix

Disney+

HBO Max

Spotify

YouTube

YouTube TV

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu

NBC Peacock

Vudu

FandangoNow

Twitch

Sky Go

NOW TV

Sky Ticket

The company also says viewers can expect their streamed TV shows and movies to look and sound better on the next-gen consoles, thanks to the presence of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Xbox Wire editor Will Tuttle writes: “It’s not just your games that play better than ever before on our new consoles, your favourite movies and shows are about to sound and look more immersive on Xbox Series X and Series S.

“With our new consoles, immerse yourself with fuller colors, enhanced dynamic range, and spatial sound just as the filmmakers and creators intended on Xbox Series X|S with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are supported on apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Vudu. Together, these advanced audiovisual technologies will take your favourite entertainment to new heights through ultravivid picture quality – incredible brightness, contrast, colour, and detail – alongside immersive moving audio that will transport you to new worlds.”

