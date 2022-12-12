 large image

Xbox Series S gets a huge price cut in time for Christmas

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

There aren’t many shopping days left before HE comes, and if you want to get ahead of the game, you can grab an Xbox Series S at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

At Amazon right now, the Xbox Series S console is now down to £199 from its regular asking price of £249.99. Order now and delivery is guaranteed well before Christmas too.

The Series S has is likely to be a popular gift over the festive season and this replicates the lowest price we’ve seen for a new console.

Xbox Series S discounted again in time for Christmas

You can grab the Xbox Series S console in time for Christmas for £199. That’s £50.99 off and a saving of 20% overall.

The console is a slight step down from the Xbox Series X overall, it can still play all of the next-generation games available on the Xbox Series X. We loved the performance upgrade on the Xbox One S, smaller design compared to the Series X, and fast loading times thanks to the next-gen SSD and the same AMD Zen 2 CPU as the Series X. It was great value at the original price and now at £50 off it’s almost a no-brainer.

You con’t be able to get 4K visuals as the top resolution is 1440p but you will get 120Hz refresh rates on supported games. There’s ray-tracing support too, for access to the next-gen lighting tech. It is a digital-only console, meaning you won’t be able to play disc-based games, but it’s perfect for streaming and downloading titles from Xbox Game Pass.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV, with the added performance power allowing for significantly better graphics than what’s possible with an Xbox One S. However, the stingy 364GB storage capacity is inexcusable for a console lacking a disk drive, making the expensive storage expansion an essential expense.”

