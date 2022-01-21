 large image

Xbox may do with Activision what Disney did with Star Wars

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft could be planning to delve into the archives and revamp some retro classics from the Activision archives, judging by new comments from Phil Spencer.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Spencer says Microsoft is already looking at “franchises that I love from my childhood,” from Activision’s vast library, as well as those it has already acquired from Bethesda.

Activision began making games for Atari and was the first ever third-party gaming developer. With that comes a 40-year history of making games, long before the likes of Call of Duty and Guitar Hero became massive hits.

Given how expansive Microsoft’s list of intellectual property is, it’s understandable that gaming’s newest puppet master is sizing-up the opportunities at its disposal. That could mean reviving the likes of Hexen and King’s Quest.

“I was looking at the IP list, I mean, let’s go!” Spencer said. “King’s Quest, Guitar Hero…I should know this but I think they got Hexen.”

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood, and that the teams really want to get,” Spencer added. “I’m looking forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability.”

All that points to some revivals, perhaps in the way Disney has since acquiring Star Wars from Lucasfilm. We could see elements of the other franchises exploited to a much greater extent, exploring long-time fan passions and investing the proper recourses in bringing them to life. Having spent so much on this acquisition, we’d expect Microsoft to exploit those properties to the max.

Which Activision or Bethesda archive games would you like to see Microsoft revive? Or should the glorious gaming past remain just that. Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
